About a week ago, we posted about a sale being run on SanDisk's higher-storage microSD cards, but the discount posted for the 256GB version is no longer available. However, Samsung's 256GB EVO Select microSD card is now being discounted to $99.99, making them a full $50 cheaper than MSRP.

This card is relatively new, having made its debut on Amazon in late May of last year. It totes 100MB/s read speeds, 90MB/s write speeds, Class 10 UHS-3 certification, and a 10-year limited warranty. In other words, it'll probably be more than enough for your needs.

For the most part, pricing has stuck at $150, with some occasional drops recently to $130. However, $99.99 is by far and away the lowest it's gone for. Shipping is free, as it usually is with Amazon. We're not sure how long this deal will last for, so don't wait up.