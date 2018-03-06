Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Games

Nuclien

Nuclien is a puzzle game that's all about numbers and counting. It is your job to clear the numbers displayed in each level by counting up and down in the correct order. There are 6 modes of play and over 75 levels to work your way through. Google Play leaderboards and achievements are also present, which is nice to see.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Count as fast as you can in this mind splitting game that forces you to find the numbers in the right order... count up... count down... do both at the same time. The new universe is about to begin. In this empty void, there is nothing. All that remains is for the DNA architect to successfully sequence the DNA that will become the origin of everything that exists…

The Quest - Macha's Curse

The Quest - Macha's Curse is the latest standalone expansion from Redshift Games for their "The Quest" series of RPGs. You can expect a new story to work your way through and new locations to explore. Just keep in mind that if you have a saved character from a previous game, it is recommended that you reach at least level 40 before jumping in.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

An expansion by Zarista Games. The Quest - Macha's Curse is an expansion to The Quest, a beautifully hand-drawn open world role playing game with old school grid-based movement and turn based combat. After enabling the expansion, you can explore new areas and adventures.

Appisodes: Clubhouse World

Disney has been releasing these interactive TV episodes (called Appisodes) at an even clip as of late. Appisodes: Clubhouse World is, of course, one of their newest releases that is centered around a specific episode of the Disney Junior TV show Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. The primary goal of the title is to collect stamps in your passport by visiting every locale in the game.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

In the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Appisode featuring "Around the Clubhouse World" preschoolers experience the magic of watching, playing, and interacting directly with their favorite Disney Junior TV show in a whole new way. Will you join Mickey and friends on a trip around the Clubhouse World? Make your very own passport and collect all four stamps.

Appisodes: The Egg

Appisodes: The Egg is another Disney release that is this time centered around the Disney Junior TV show Goldie & Bear. Throughout this interactive TV episode, your child will be able to play a wide range of mini-games that progress the story of helping Goldie & Bear return a baby dragon Skippy to its mother.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

In the Goldie & Bear Appisode featuring "The Egg" preschoolers experience the magic of watching, playing and interacting directly with their favorite Disney Junior TV show in a whole new way. They will touch, tap, swipe, tilt, shake and talk their way through a fully immersive interactive TV episode that reinforces developmental values.

Time Recoil

Time Recoil is a top-down shooter with some very challenging gameplay. The iffy touchscreen controls also don't help in this regard. For the most part, this shooter offers an enjoyable experience, if a bit unbalanced, as you will have to think through your actions before you can succeed. This also means you will have to play through some levels more than a few times to figure out exactly where you need to go and who you need to kill.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Kill to slow time, experience slow motion gunfights, and trigger spectacular special moves. Break through walls and dodge bullets in epic slow motion to complete your mission: Kill Mr. Time. Time Recoil is a top-down shooter where you kill to slow time, experience amazing slow motion gunfights, and trigger spectacular special moves.

Switch Wing

Switch Wing is a simple arcade game with randomly generated levels. Your goal is to get from one end of the stage to another by tapping on the screen to move in diagonal directions. You do this to avoid any obstacles in your path as well as to collect the stars scattered across each stage.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Over 30 obstacles. Randomly generated world. Difficulty scaling system. Score increasing items. Tons of possibilities. Endless fun.

It's Full of Sparks

If you were to only pick one game from this roundup to try out, It's Full of Sparks is most definitely that game. It offers an enjoyable puzzle platforming experience that has you tapping on colored buttons to remove and replace certain elements in each stage so that you allow you to traverse each environment without running into any spikes or walls. Plus it has an adorable theme that uses the short lifespan of cognizant firecrackers as an incentive to get to the end of each stage before your character blows up.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

When the spark of life is lit, the countdown begins. It's Full of Sparks is a beautiful platforming experience about the life of a firecracker. Embark on a journey to find The Old One, a mythical firecracker whose fuse has never been lit. But what is life without sparks?

Space Snake

Space Snake is a reimagining of the classic Nokia Snake game as an endless runner. The trouble is the controls are very sensitive, and the design of the game's stages demand very precise timing. This sadly means you will be dying a lot, which plays right into the number of advertisements you will have to see. Luckily you can remove all those ads with a single in-app purchase.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

An addicting journey through deep space. Touch and drag to control the snake, but be careful, you must have a great timing. Collect pieces to enlarge the snake and gems to unlock stylish new characters. Slide through the space as far as you can and create the biggest snake in the world.

∞ Vortex Puzzles: Physics Puzzles for Smart People

∞ Vortex Puzzles is a fun little puzzle game that has you placing vortexes on a board in order to suck up specific blocks that are blocking the path of the balls you want to direct into a hole. Basically, by removing these blocks you clear out some space for these balls to fall in the correct direction, which will clear the board and allow you to move on to the next level.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

This is the most interesting puzzle game you have ever had in your hands. It gives you the power of the stars and gravity at your fingertips. It is also the most advanced way to train your brain and keep your mind sharp. Are your smart enough?

Samsara Game

Samsara Game is a beautiful looking logic puzzler that tasks you with lining up blocks in two separate mirrored dimensions, all at the same time. This means you not only have to pay attention to what your character is doing in the top dimension, but you also have to coordinate your movement in the bottom 2nd dimension.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

Play Realms 1 & 2 for FREE. In-App Purchase Realms 3-9. Help Zee escape Samsara. Drop blocks of different shapes and properties into a realm of two mirrored dimensions, in this beautiful, reflective puzzle game with a twist… While playing in the park, Zee follows a squirrel through a portal to a world of echoes, inhabited by a shadow child.

Cat Condo

Cat Condo isn't quite a new release as it came out more than a few weeks ago, but since it was never covered I wanted to include it in this roundup. It's a cat collection game that will have you combining the cats you collect in order to create majestic felines of a higher quality. For the cat-obsessed, this one looks to be a winner.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $4.99

Build your own cat condo and populate them with cute furry feline friends. Start with a small kitty. Then combine, mix and match your kittens to upgrade them to majestic cats. Discover and unlock many types of cats. Complete achievements and gain rewards. Watch your condo grow to a big tower which is filled with toys all over.

Royal Blade

111% has a new game almost every week and this week is no different. Their latest game is called Royal Blade, and it is a simple survival game that has you jumping towards a slew of enemies falling in your direction in order to clear them out and collect the coins they drop. These coins are then used to unlock new weapons and skills that will help you get through the later stages of the game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $4.99

Everything's falling down. SMASH and SHIELD to SURVIVE. How long can you last? 111%'s long loved has come back with more fun. It's a simple, but addictive arcade game. Enjoy. Thanks.

Collect SUPER legendary SWORDS .

Activate EPIC POWER SKILLS .!

CUSTOMIZE your hero. 'Kawaii' or 'Hipster'. What's your style?

STRANGE BOSSES are waiting for U.

Explore the exotic world skins.

BE A RANKER on the leaderboard.

Little Champions

Little Champions plays a lot like a game of mini-golf that uses a slingshot mechanic to shoot your ball. The problem is there are way too many loading screens, and the game is generally pretty glitchy. This doesn't mean it's completely broken, but its performance sure could use some attention.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

--

Overcome the puzzling platforms with smooth and precise shots. 3D action game with various gimmicks and surprises. Aim and shoot your favorite characters to their goals. It is free to play and recommended for not just kids but everyone. There are many to make a shot to reach the goal. Look for least shots possible.

Dancing Ball Saga

Dancing Ball Saga is a one-tap auto-runner that has you directing when your ball should turn while traveling along a narrow path. You tap on the screen to do this, all to the rhythm of the soundtrack. Oh, and there are 7 different environments to work your way through, and the later levels definitely offer a good bit of challenge.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

--

From the creators of Dancing Line comes a one-touch arcade music game, Dancing Ball. Featuring a distinctive soundtrack, and design, each level is a unique musical journey and challenge. Each level is a maze built before your eyes. To anticipate what’s coming next and be able to react to its twist and turns you have to listen carefully to the music.

Falcon Valley Multiplayer Race

If you enjoy quirky racing games, then you may want to take a look at Falcon Valley Multiplayer Race. Just as the name suggests, this is a multiplayer game that is themed around racing falcons, of all things. Just keep in mind that competing at first will be difficult thanks to all of the upgrades most of the other players will already have. But once you play for a bit, you should be able to keep up just fine.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $14.99

--

Falcon Valley is an online racing game where players take control of their falcon to dash through the desert as fast as they can in real-time.

Soar through the desert against upto three other opponents.

Unleash powerful spells to enhance the challenge.

Bet on your triumph and stockpile feathers.

Chat with your opponents, become friends (or more.).

Wrecking Squad

Wrecking Squad reminds me a lot of the Nintendo Wii game Boom Blox. That is because you will be spending your time shooting objects at stacked blocks in order to knock them down. There are over 250 puzzles to explore, and each level contains fully destructible environments.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

--

Collect a colorful cast of unique characters and smash your way through a fully destructible 3D city in an all new physics based puzzle game from Big Blue Bubble. Breaker and the Wrecking Squad are the only ones capable of smashing the abandoned buildings of Toppelopolis and keeping it safe from the robo-jerks.

ROBOTS RELOADED

ROBOTS RELOADED is a first-person shooter with simple yet brightly colored graphics. There are 18 different weapons you can equip, each with their own upgrade path. The controls work about as well as you would expect, and the gameplay holds its own despite the game's free-to-play monetization.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $43.99

--

The ROBOTS are closing in. Should you upgrade your PISTOL with your earned credits or should you unlock that shiny new SHOTGUN? Maybe you should go for an SMG instead and put a SNIPER scope on it? That might finally enable you to SAVE the DROID from getting compromised in that MAZE... Piece of cake?

Head Boxing ( D&D Dream )

Head Boxing is a casual free-to-play fighting game with simple controls and decent graphics. Sadly its monetization mechanics push too often for upgrades due to the fact that they are too difficult to purchase with the in-game currency you earn when playing for free. The price of these upgrades seriously needs to be rebalanced.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

--

Spectacular comic boxing game with fighting elements. A thrilling contest of characters with full of personality. Be careful since you may have your bones broken. Realistic movements and actions owing to the motion capture technology. Revolutionary mobile fighting game – head boxing. Download it now.

Grimms Notes

Grimms Notes was initially released in Japan by Square Enix, and this English version has been published by FLERO Games for a Western audience. Amazingly there is no stamina system, and you also won't have to worry about any ridiculous evolution mechanics. For a free-to-play mobile RPG, this isn't too bad.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $89.99

--

Simple Controls. Magnificent combo, and superlative skills. Enjoy the strategic battles. Familiar and charming characters from fairy tales. Characters from familiar fairy tales will be your heroes. Another stories created by twisted fairy tales. The almighty creators who write original fairy tales of Grimms Notes.

Grim Soul: Dark Fantasy Survival

Grim Soul: Dark Fantasy Survival is a challenging survival MMORPG that leans heavily on exploration, crafting, and combat. What is really nice though is the fact that the graphics are pretty great and the controls work really well on touchscreens. Sadly it's not all sunshine and rainbows, as this is a free-to-play release that relies heavily on in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Grim Soul is a free-to-play dark fantasy survival MMORPG. A once-prosperous Imperial province, the Plaguelands are now covered in fear and darkness. Its inhabitants have turned into endlessly wandering souls. Your goal is to survive as long as you can in this dangerous land.

ChronoBlade

ChronoBlade is a free-to-play side-scrolling RPG brawler that takes its cues from many of the classic arcade beat 'em ups of yesteryear. Apparently, each character in the game has over 30 separate attacks, which means you should be able to customize your their abilities to fit your play style. If you are a fan of over-the-top brawlers, this is a solid choice. Just watch out for the numerous in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Put your fighting skills to the test. ChronoBlade is the only side-scrolling RPG brawler featuring explosive arcade-style combat, and real-time synchronous PvP action. Each character has over 30 punishing ground and air attacks for you to chain together for insane combos. Master the controls to dodge, block and counter attacks.

Nexomon

Nexomon is the latest clone to rip off the basic gameplay found in Gamefreak's Pokémon games. Of course, you should expect a ton of free-to-play mechanics to be dumped on top of the core collection gameplay, which means by default this title will never be able to compare to the fun found in the official Pokémon games.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Catch, evolve and collect over 300 unique Nexomon. Assemble the ultimate Nexomon team to save your friends and save the world. Clash against legendary champions and become a hero in this epic journey.

Over 300 Nexomon to catch and train.

Evolve your Nexomon into new and powerful forms.

Mighty and unique legendary Nexomon, can you find all 15 of them?

Embark on an epic adventure to save the world from the Nexomon King.

Battle powerful and challenging foes in the Nexoworld.

Select from seven unique starters.

Explore all 10 colorful and vibrant regions.

Fully animated monsters, prepare to enjoy the most exciting battles.

High Quality gaming experience like no other.

Battle Brawlers

Battle Brawlers is a free-to-play PvP strategy game that looks suspiciously similar to Clash Royale. So in a sense, it is a mashup of MOBA and card-based gameplay. It appears to still be in testing though, so there may be some issues with this initial release such as bugs or performance issues.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Partymasters - Fun Idle Game

I am not really sure what to make of Partymasters. At its core, it is an idle game, which isn't really an issue. But the theme, yeah, it just looks really poorly thought out. Maybe I just need to get with the times, but honestly the stereotypes pictured in this game just come off as tasteless, and normally I don't even subscribe to such ridiculous lines of thought. But hey, to each their own, I'm sure this release will appeal to someone.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $99.99

--

Do u wanna be the new popular R’n’B star? TAP-TAPOLICIOUS game starring the famous Lol Vein from Bowmasters. Dunk in the atmosphere of awesome dancers, cool money boosters, real hype, and all of your fans partying with you. Make the best party now. Dress up, follow the star way of Lol Vein, tap-tap, PARTY-UP. One of the best free clicker games.