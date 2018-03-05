It was reported earlier this year by Reuters that Google may have been looking to sell Zagat—the restaurant reviews guide/service it picked up for $151 million in 2011, if you're unfamiliar. Those unofficial plans appear to have panned out. The Infatuation, a new restaurant guides and reviews company, has just announced that it's acquiring the Zagat brand from Google.

Zagat's adventure through Google is a bit of a sad tale. Back in 2011, Google picked it up after Zagat had tried, unsuccessfully, to sell itself for a few years. This was when Google was pushing hard to expand content in Maps, even entertaining the idea of buying Yelp to the tune of $500 million.

The Zagat acquisition provided Google with a plethora of reviews and data to integrate with its other services. Unfortunately, Google let quite a lot of Zagat's other benefits fall by the wayside after the acquisition. It did release a dedicated app for Android, but given how it handled updates, that was probably just a token effort.

Over the years there were reports of workplace dissatisfaction during seemingly haphazard reorganization efforts as Google tried to find something to do with Zagat before, ultimately, most of the remains of the unit were discarded according to Business Insider. Even the classic Zagat print division was mostly axed in the wake of an app redesign.

In the end, all that was really left of Zagat was the brand, and that is all that The Infatuation acknowledges it's buying. According to Crist Stang, co-founder of The Infatuation, "Iconic brands don’t become available very often, and Zagat is about as iconic as it gets." Google's Jen Fitzpatrick, VP of Product and Engineering at Google, agrees: "The Infatuation is an innovative company that will be a terrific home for the Zagat brand."

The Infatuation plans on operating Zagat as a separate brand from its own with an entirely different purpose. Its original name will have an "editorial-first focus," while Zagat will be used more for user-generated content. In that way, The Infatuation hopes the two can complement one another.

While it's nice to see someone hoping to do something with the name, the story of Zagat under Google should probably serve as a something of a cautionary tale. At least, since it's just buying the brand, The Infatuation can probably do something a bit better than just cannibalize a venerated classic for its data.

