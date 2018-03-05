Another month is just starting, and that means it's time for the latest round of Pixel and Nexus patches to roll out. Google has posted both the system images and the OTA files, so you can get the latest version on your device without waiting for the update. You might actually want to go out of your way this time as there are some functional updates for Pixel devices.
As usual, you've got your choice of OTA files or system images. The system images can be flashed on top of anything, but you need an unlocked bootloader. This will wipe your phone's data by default. The OTA files update your stock device to the latest version, and you do not need an unlocked bootloader. The OTA doesn't delete your data.
All Pixel devices are on Android 8.1 Oreo, and have their March OTAs (except for the Pixel C, which is still waiting on the March OTA). The Pixels have a single build this month (OPM1.171019.021), so there are no carrier-specific builds to worry about. However, the Nexus 6P and 5X have a few variants this month.
The security bulletins are also live alongside the update files. You can see which vulnerabilities have been patched in the main security bulletin, and the Pixel-specific bulletin lists fixes for Google's hardware. Notably, there are functional updates for the Pixel's as well. Here's what you get.
- Improve screen wake performance with fingerprint unlock (Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL)
- Improve audio performance when recording video (Pixel 2 XL)
- Improve crash reporting (Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL)
The fingerprint reader fixes may be related to the reported slowdown after Android 8.1. Audio recording has been addressed in the past, too.
