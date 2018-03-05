Google Drive tends to pick up a lot of shared files, especially if your place of business uses G Suite. The "Shared with Me" section can end up rather messy as a result, but Google is now looking to clean it up with the help of artificial intelligence. In the coming days, Drive will begin guessing which files you want to open.

According to Google, searching for shared content by owner is the most popular way of finding things. So, the revamped interface will use AI to predict which people and files you're most likely to access. Right up at the top, you'll see "quick access" tiles for different people with files they've shared with you. Below that you still get all the shared files in your account, organized in whatever way you choose.

This change is rolling out over the next two weeks for all G Suite editions and end users. Google says more AI-powered optimizations are coming in the next few months as well.