Anyone who's lived in anything larger than a mid-sized apartment knows how annoying it is to deal with Wi-Fi dead zones. It may essentially be the definition of a first world problem to complain about how long YouTube takes to buffer on a multi-hundred-dollar supercomputer that fits in the palm of your hand while you're sitting on the toilet, but we humans do have a tendency to complain. Fortunately, mesh Wi-Fi router systems like Luma, eero, and Google Wifi have become increasingly more commonplace over the past couple of years and are a great way to blanket your entire home with a strong and reliable Wi-Fi signal.

The drawback to these systems was how expensive they were, but competition in the market has driven their prices down, and it's not hard to find a 3-piece system for quite an affordable price. Case in point: Woot has a sale today on a set of 3 factory refurbished router modules for just $99.99, which is $50 (33%) off their regular price of $150 — and which initially retailed for $399.

The sale ends in a few hours and while stocks last, so go ahead and hit that source link to take advantage of the deal while you can.