The Moto Z2 Play is one of Motorola's dozen budget phones; if you want something relatively-inexpensive with Moto Mod support, this is the phone for you. The original $499 price tag was somewhat ridiculous, and Motorola temporarily dropped the price to $350 last month. If you missed out on that sale, the unlocked Z2 Play is once again $349.99 from the company's website.

If you're not familiar with the phone, it has a Snapdragon 626 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage, a 5.5-inch 1080p AMOLED screen, and a 3,000mAh battery. Ryan pointed out in his review that the Z2 Play has excellent performance and above-average battery life, but the design and camera could have used some work. On the plus side, it does have a headphone jack.

You can buy the discounted Z2 Play from the source link below. Annoyingly, only the gold color is on sale, not the gray model.