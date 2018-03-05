Beamdog's Baldur's Gate is a much-beloved CRPG classic that was ported over to Android as an enhanced edition fit for HD screens back in 2014. In 2016 an all-new expansion was released for PC. It is called Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear. Surprisingly an official tweet from the developer states that this expansion is coming to Android as a 30-hour standalone release on March 8th, which is excitingly only 3 days away.

For the unfamiliar Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear is a rather new expansion created 18 years after the original. This means it offers a brand-new story that interestingly fills in the gaps between the first game and its sequel Baldur's Gate II. So with this upcoming release on Android, you will soon be able to enjoy the full story arc by playing through all 3 games in sequential order.

Now if you were hoping for a new engine that would offer new graphics, this is not the case. It looks just like its predecessors, which is thematically fitting, but may be disappointing for those of you who enjoy high-end graphics. Of course using a less demanding engine also means that the game should perform well on a wide range of devices.

It is worth pointing out that upon the release of Siege of Dragonspear on PC there were a few complaints wagered against the writing, which can be seen in the current Steam reviews. This doesn't necessarily mean it's a bad game as the fighting mechanics appear to hold up just fine, though the weak script may be reason enough for some of you to take pause and consider if you want to go down this somewhat bumpy road.

Oh, and if you are interested in what else this expansion brings to the table, here are the most notable features taken directly from Beamdog's official Siege of Dragonspear site.

Expand Your Story: Continue the adventure in Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition after completing Siege of Dragonspear

The Crusade Rises: A sharp and subtle adventure that pits you against an enigmatic new foe

Explore the Sword Coast: Venture through vibrant new regions of the Sword Coast, with an area greater than Tales of the Sword Coast and Throne of Bhaal put together!

Gather Your Party: The original cast returns to kick butt for goodness - along with Neera, Rasaad, Dorn, and four new additions!

Double the Items: Over 100 new items—almost double the number than in all other enhanced editions combined

Extra Class: First new player class in over fifteen years: the spirit-calling shaman!

Venture Forth With A Friend: Cross-platform multiplayer on all supported platforms

Story Mode: A difficulty setting to allow players to experience all of the story with none of the Game Over screens

Legacy of Bhaal Mode: A difficulty setting offering tactical challenges only the most skilled of players can hope to defeat

I've yet to hear any official news on the Android pricing from Beamdog just yet, though I would imagine it should release at $9.99, same as their other games currently listed on the Play Store. Now, I can say without a doubt that I will still be grabbing Siege of Dragonspear as soon as it releases in order to give it a closer inspection no matter the price. Iffy writing aside there appears to be plenty of new content to dig into that should make the experience worthwhile.