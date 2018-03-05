It's the start of another week, which means that a round of app sales is in order. Today's list is fairly hefty for a Monday and it includes a couple of notable items. Of course, the big one to pay attention to is Beamdog's sale on Icewind Dale, an awesome RPG. Enjoy.

Free

Apps

  1. Euler & Hamilton Path $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  2. Katakana Dictionary $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  3. QR Code Pro $1.49 -> Free; 3 days
  4. Learn English Sentence Master Pro $15.99 -> Free; 4 days
  5. Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  6. Elite Music Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  7. Math Input Keyboard $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  8. Scale Logic (Ad-free) $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  9. Oneamp Pro - Music Player $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  10. SilentMode (SilentCamera) $1.49 -> Free; 6 days
  11. Protect File Pro -Lock and Send File -En/De Crypt $1.99 -> Free; 7 days

Games

  1. Amaziograph $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  2. i Live - Gold Edition $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  3. Jurassic Survival Island: Evolve Pro $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  4. Survival Island: Evolve Pro! $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  5. Try to escape PRO $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  6. Mystic Guardian VIP : Old School Action RPG $3.99 -> Free; 5 days
  7. Cafe Express-O $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  8. Ninja Knight $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  9. Sticks Legends-Stickman Ninja(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  10. Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Retrome Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; 1 hour
  2. Flat X Oreo - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 2 days
  3. Flix Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  4. MIUI 8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  5. MIUI 9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  6. UX Experience S8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  7. Arthur Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  8. Minimal Skin KLWP $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  9. Dualix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  10. Erom - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  11. Fondos - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  12. Glasic - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  13. Regix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  14. Rocsy Square - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  15. Shake It Up 3D: Seasons LWP $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  16. Stained Glass 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  17. Widget Maker full $3.49 -> Free; 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Jimi Tutor $3.49 -> $0.99; 1 hour
  2. AAC Autism myVoiceCommunicator $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
  3. Fivey — 5000 Spanish Words — Flashcards $1.99 -> $1.39; 3 days
  4. Pulse LED (Charge Notifications) $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
  5. VGBAnext - GBA / GBC Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; 3 days
  6. Astrolapp Planets and Sky Map $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  7. English-Czech Dictionary XXL (anglicky slovnik) $10.99 -> $5.99; 5 days
  8. English-Slovak Dictionary XXL (anglicky slovnik) $10.99 -> $5.99; 5 days
  9. GemBoy! Pro - GBC Emulator $2.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
  10. Ringtone Playlist Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  11. Pro Card Counting Academy $9.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  12. TuneUp Master Pro $8.99 -> $5.99; 6 days
  13. World Map PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  14. Gravity For Twitter & RSS $3.49 -> $1.99; 7 days
  15. Watch Face - WatchMaker Premium License $3.99 -> $1.99; 7 days

Games

  1. Time Recoil $9.99 -> $5.99; 2 days
  2. Dead In Bermuda $4.99 -> $2.99; 5 days
  3. Demon's Rise 2 $5.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  4. Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; 5 days
  5. Slender Man Origins 2 Saga. Full. Horror Quest. $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  6. SlenderMan Origins 3 Full Paid $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  7. Fill it ins crosswords puzzles $5.99 -> $2.99; 6 days
  8. Fill-it ins number puzzles PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  9. Joining Hands $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  10. Swordbreaker The Game $2.00 -> $0.99; 6 days
  11. Word Find Puzzles, Wordsearch $2.90 -> $0.99; 6 days
  12. 80 Days $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  13. Alter Dogma $2.49 -> $1.49; 7 days
  14. Cosmonautica $4.49 -> $1.99; 7 days
  15. Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  16. Race for the Galaxy $6.99 -> $4.49; 7 days