It's the start of another week, which means that a round of app sales is in order. Today's list is fairly hefty for a Monday and it includes a couple of notable items. Of course, the big one to pay attention to is Beamdog's sale on Icewind Dale, an awesome RPG. Enjoy.
Free
Apps
- Euler & Hamilton Path $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Katakana Dictionary $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- QR Code Pro $1.49 -> Free; 3 days
- Learn English Sentence Master Pro $15.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Elite Music Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Math Input Keyboard $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Scale Logic (Ad-free) $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Oneamp Pro - Music Player $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- SilentMode (SilentCamera) $1.49 -> Free; 6 days
- Protect File Pro -Lock and Send File -En/De Crypt $1.99 -> Free; 7 days
Games
- Amaziograph $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- i Live - Gold Edition $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Jurassic Survival Island: Evolve Pro $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Survival Island: Evolve Pro! $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Try to escape PRO $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Mystic Guardian VIP : Old School Action RPG $3.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Cafe Express-O $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Ninja Knight $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Sticks Legends-Stickman Ninja(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Retrome Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; 1 hour
- Flat X Oreo - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 2 days
- Flix Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- MIUI 8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- MIUI 9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- UX Experience S8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Arthur Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Minimal Skin KLWP $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Dualix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Erom - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Fondos - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Glasic - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Regix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Rocsy Square - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Shake It Up 3D: Seasons LWP $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Stained Glass 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Widget Maker full $3.49 -> Free; 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Jimi Tutor $3.49 -> $0.99; 1 hour
- AAC Autism myVoiceCommunicator $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Fivey — 5000 Spanish Words — Flashcards $1.99 -> $1.39; 3 days
- Pulse LED (Charge Notifications) $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
- VGBAnext - GBA / GBC Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; 3 days
- Astrolapp Planets and Sky Map $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- English-Czech Dictionary XXL (anglicky slovnik) $10.99 -> $5.99; 5 days
- English-Slovak Dictionary XXL (anglicky slovnik) $10.99 -> $5.99; 5 days
- GemBoy! Pro - GBC Emulator $2.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
- Ringtone Playlist Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Pro Card Counting Academy $9.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- TuneUp Master Pro $8.99 -> $5.99; 6 days
- World Map PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Gravity For Twitter & RSS $3.49 -> $1.99; 7 days
- Watch Face - WatchMaker Premium License $3.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
Games
- Time Recoil $9.99 -> $5.99; 2 days
- Dead In Bermuda $4.99 -> $2.99; 5 days
- Demon's Rise 2 $5.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; 5 days
- Slender Man Origins 2 Saga. Full. Horror Quest. $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- SlenderMan Origins 3 Full Paid $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Fill it ins crosswords puzzles $5.99 -> $2.99; 6 days
- Fill-it ins number puzzles PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Joining Hands $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Swordbreaker The Game $2.00 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Word Find Puzzles, Wordsearch $2.90 -> $0.99; 6 days
- 80 Days $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Alter Dogma $2.49 -> $1.49; 7 days
- Cosmonautica $4.49 -> $1.99; 7 days
- Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Race for the Galaxy $6.99 -> $4.49; 7 days
Comments