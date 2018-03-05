Every few weeks, another batch of Chromebooks receive official support for the Play Store. The feature has rolled out to most popular models by now, but there are still a few left without it. Seven more Chromebooks now have Android app support in the Chrome OS stable channel, including the Acer Chromebook 15 ) and six other models get official Android app support.

Without further ado, here are all the models that now have access to the Play Store:

Acer Chromebook 15 (CB5-571 / C910)

CTL J5 Convertible Chromebook

eduGear CMT Chromebook

Haier Chromebook 11 C

PCMerge Chromebook PCM-116T-432B

Prowise Chromebook Proline

Viglen Chromebook 360

It's worth noting that all these Chromebooks already had the Play Store in the beta channel, but now they have it in the stable channel. You can find the full list of Chromebooks with Android app support at the source link below.