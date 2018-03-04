The HTC U11 is approaching the one-year mark, meaning that a successor is soon to be released. That successor, likely to be named U12 and codenamed 'Imagine,' was apparently shown off at a 5G industry event about a month ago. LlabTooFeR, a ROM developer with a good track record for leaking HTC-related things, has just tweeted out a long list of the U12's alleged specifications.

HTC Imagine

CPU SD845

Display 5.99 QHD+

RAM up to 6GB

ROM up to 256GB

Dual Main Camera 12mp + 16mp (Sony IMX3xx)

Front Camera 8mp

Battery 3420mah

IP68

HTC Face Unlock

Edge Sense 2.0

Android 8.0 + Sense 10

Full treble support and A/B (Seamless) Updates

Single and Dual SIM version — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) March 4, 2018

The display is said to be a 5.99" QHD+ unit, likely in the 18:9 ratio we saw previously. In keeping with other 2018 flagships, the HTC U12 will reportedly come with a Snapdragon 845, as well as up to 6GB of RAM and up to a whopping 256GB of storage. There will apparently be two rear cameras --- one 12MP sensor and one 16MP Sony IMX3xx unit --- and a single 8MP front-facing camera. The battery comes in at 3,420mAh, and IP68 water resistance is present.

Android 8.0 Oreo with Sense 10 is supposedly on board, which means that we'll be seeing Treble and A/B updates. Edge Sense 2.0 and HTC Face Unlock are on board as well. And lastly, there will apparently be both single- and dual-SIM versions.

Somewhere in April... — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) March 4, 2018

The phone will apparently be released in April, so we've only got about a month to wait. It should be interesting to see how the U12/Imagine matches up with competitors like the recently-revealed Galaxy S9/S9+ and ASUS ZenFone 5Z.