Samsung has just made a couple of changes to its Android security updates page, and they're not too pretty. Three devices --- the 2016 versions of the Galaxy A3, J1, and J3 --- have been dropped from security updates altogether, and out of the four new additions, three have been filed under the list for quarterly security updates.
Without further ado, here are the changes:
No longer in any list:
- Galaxy A3 (2016)
- Galaxy J1 (2016)
- Galaxy J3 (2016)
Additions to monthly list:
- Galaxy A8 (2018)
Additions to quarterly list:
- Galaxy A8+ (2018)
- Galaxy J2 (2018)
- Galaxy Tab Active2
It's not too difficult to understand why the Galaxy A3 (2016), J1 (2016), and J3 (2016) have been axed; they're all around two years old at this point and they're budget to mid-range devices. Google's policy for its own Nexus/Pixel devices is 3 years of security patches, but this is Samsung we're talking about. Nonetheless, it's definitely disappointing to see for owners of those phones.
The Galaxy A8 (2018) is on the higher end of the mid-range phone market. It was announced in December of last year with dual front cameras, an 18.5:9 1080p AMOLED display, and 4GB of RAM. Needless to say, it's a nice phone, and it has appropriately been added to the monthly list. But for whatever reason, the larger, better-specced Galaxy A8+ (2018) has been relegated to the quarterly list. What's up with that? Other additions to the quarterly list include the Galaxy J2 (2018) and the Galaxy Tab Active2, both devices that aren't nearly as powerful or pricey.
The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ haven't been added to this page yet, but they will soon (to the monthly list, of course). Hopefully, Samsung is able to live up to the promise it set itself last year for US-unlocked models of the S9/S9+.
- Source:
- Samsung Mobile Security
