HSBC is one of the largest banks in the world, sitting ahead of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup, and right behind JPMorgan Chase. It's one of the few names we know here that also has a presence in Australia. HSBC's Australian branch has just begun to support Andr- I mean, Google Pay.

The news was announced sometime yesterday, and it makes HSBC the ninth major bank to add support for Google Pay in Australia. Here are all of the supported cards:

HSBC Classic Credit Card (Visa)

HSBC Platinum Credit Card (Visa)

HSBC Platinum Qantas Card (Visa)

HSBC Premier (Mastercard)

HSBC Premier Qantas (Mastercard)

Visa debit card

Premier Visa debit card

The only cards listed as unsupported are HSBC Corporate Cards, so you're out of luck if you were looking forward to using one of those via Google's mobile payment system. In any case, it's nice to see that most HSBC cards should now be usable with Google Pay in the country best known for having its toilets flush in the other direction (but not really).