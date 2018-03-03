Android O developer previews began rolling out in March last year, and if a tweet from famed leaker Evan Blass is to be trusted, we should be getting the first Android P developer preview at approximately the same time. That means that we've only got one or two weeks to wait.

Android P Developer Preview 1 is targeting a mid-month release. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 3, 2018

Blass kept the tweet short and sweet, but the message is clear: we'll be seeing the first Android P dev preview quite soon. As some are speculating, Google could release it on March 14th (3/14, aka Pi Day) to make people think that the new nickname will be Android Pie. It does seem like the type of thing Google would do, even if the name ends up being something else.