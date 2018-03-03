If you're looking to get into the wireless IP home security front, then this deal is a good place to start. Yi is offering its first-generation 1080p Home Camera for $44.99 on Amazon, a nice savings of $15 off the $59.99 MSRP.

The Yi 1080p Home Camera supports full 24/7 recording and two-way audio, night vision, activity alerts (baby crying, motion detection), and cloud storage. Alerts can be saved for up to seven days for free without a microSD card, though the camera supports up to 32GB Class 10 cards (FAT32 format).

Yi also has an app that is surprisingly well-received by its users, offering mobile access to your camera feeds, the option to share the camera with five other family members, and the ability to view multiple feeds on a single account.

If this sounds appealing to you (I'm certainly intrigued), then Amazon is a full $1 cheaper than Yi's official store. Hit up the source link to get started.