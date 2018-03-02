Madfinger Games' Shadowgun Legends has been in development for so long at this point that I completely forgot about it. But apparently, Madfinger is still plugging away. The official company Twitter recently tweeted that it will be officially releasing on March 22nd. So yeah, we will have to wait just a little while longer, though it's reassuring that they felt confident enough to finally mention a date.
Just in case you too completely forgot about this game, I'll try to refresh your memory. Shadowgun Legends is a first-person shooter with a light sprinkle of RPG mechanics on top. It contains a single-player campaign with 200+ missions scattered across 4 separate planets. There are also co-op missions and raids that include giant boss fights for you and your friends to battle against. On top of that, there is also a real-time PvP arena where you can battle against other players solo or with a group. And you get all this plus a deep and rewarding upgrade and customization system with over 200 unique weapons, 500 armor pieces, and 150+ cosmetic items.
With all that said, I'm still unsure how fun the gameplay actually is since I've yet to have a chance to play it. Sadly they locked their soft-launch by region right before I sideloaded in order to test it out, which means I was never able to gain access. Video footage of the game looks interesting if a bit repetitive. Then you have the monetization to consider. It's going to be a free-to-play release, and if the beta is anything to go by all of the in-app purchases should be for cosmetic items only, which sounds excellent.
More or less I'm sure there are a ton of people excited for this release, myself included. It has been widely anticipated for quite a while, and it would appear that we are finally getting close to the official release day. If you would like to be notified when the game can actually be downloaded, you can pre-register on the official Shadowgun Legends site as well as through the Play Store. Oh, and there is also a countdown on the front page of the official site, which you can probably just keep an eye on if you don't want to deal with pre-registering. Either way, Shadowgun Legends is coming, which is great to hear.
- Source:
Comments