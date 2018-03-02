A new version of Google Maps began rolling out late last night. The immediately visible changes are semi-cosmetic, including some slightly more informative details, but there aren't any obviously huge additions to see here. As we turn to a teardown, there are signs that reviewers will soon be able to start writing, then saved their work as a draft. Also, if you're going to be driving in Jakarta, Indonesia, Google maps is going to make it easier to deal with odd-even driving restrictions.

Timeline: Places visited

Left: v9.72. Right: v9.73.

A small bit of polish came to the timeline view. If you look to the center of the screen, there is now a counter of how many places you visited each day.

Palette swapping

Left: v9.72. Right: v9.73.

Another subtle change was made to detail pages, though this one doesn't add any information. The blue title bar has lost its color, becoming a white bar with a thin drop shadow. It also got a few pixels thinner, but that doesn't have much impact on the overall page.

View and like count for reviews

Back in December, there was a clue that users would soon get to see a counter of their views and likes on their reviews. These are now showing up on the Reviews tab in the Contributions screen.

These counters aren't actually tied to the version update, but it appears Google remotely switched them on recently.

Teardown

Disclaimer: Teardowns are based on evidence found inside of apks (Android's application package) and are necessarily speculative and usually based on incomplete information. It's possible that the guesses made here are totally and completely wrong. Even when predictions are correct, there is always a chance that plans could change or may be canceled entirely. Much like rumors, nothing is certain until it's officially announced and released. Disclaimer: Teardowns are based on evidence found inside of apks (Android's application package) and are necessarily speculative and usually based on incomplete information. It's possible that the guesses made here are totally and completely wrong. Even when predictions are correct, there is always a chance that plans could change or may be canceled entirely. Much like rumors, nothing is certain until it's officially announced and released. The features discussed below are probably not live yet, or may only be live for a small percentage of users. Unless stated otherwise, don't expect to see these features if you install the apk.

Drafting reviews

We've seen evidence for a while that reviews would see some pretty significant changes. Just in the last few months, there have been signs of bonus points for longer reviews, search for reviews, view and like counts, and even focusing on specific visits and menu items. With all of these changes, it seems like we should probably also have an easier time writing reviews. As it turns out, that's in the works.

A ton of new text was added with this update that shows users will be able to begin writing a review, and without posting it, they can save the review as a draft and come back later to complete it.

Using this system is very straightforward, all you will have to do is enter your license plate into Google Maps. From that point on, you'll be reminded if your vehicle isn't allowed to travel through certain areas, and navigation will automatically factor in these restrictions while it determines the most efficient route.

For now, Jakarta is named specifically, but it's possible Google will expand this feature to cover other cities with both permanent and temporary restrictions – like those that are sometimes implemented during massively congested events like the Olympics.

Time, day, and timezones with location sharing

There's very little to say about this one. Put simply, Google Maps is is going to become a little more specific when it reports times during location sharing. Some of the new messages will indicate the time and day, especially if one person is technically in a different day.

strings <string name="SHARER_FORMATTED_TIMEZONE_DIFFERENT_DAY_ACCESSIBILITY_TEXT">The local time at %s\'s location is %s on %s</string>

<string name="SHARER_FORMATTED_TIMEZONE_SAME_DAY_ACCESSIBILITY_TEXT">The local time at %s\'s location is %s</string>

<string name="SHARER_FORMATTED_TIMEZONE_TEXT">Local time,</string> <string name="ESTIMATED_TIME_OF_ARRIVAL_WITH_TIME_ZONE">%1$s %2$s</string>

Possible changes for hotel price lookup

Google Maps already makes it easy to find hotel rooms and get prices right from the app – that's been around for about five years – but you really didn't get any other details about the hotel without leaving to visit a website for bookings. Google Maps may be preparing to show per/night rates, which matters quite a bit for hotels that charge significantly more on busier days.

strings Book a room</string>

<string name="TAB_TITLE_RATES">Rates</string>

<string name="RATES_TAB_TITLE_FALLBACK">Best prices per night</string>

<string name="PRICE_WITH_TAXES">%s with taxes + fees</string>

<string name="TOTAL_PRICE">Total price per night</string> <plurals name="RATES_TAB_TITLE">

<item quantity="other">Best prices per night for a %d night stay</item>

<item quantity="one">Best prices per night for a %d night stay</item>

<item quantity="two">Best prices per night for a %d night stay</item>

<item quantity="few">Best prices per night for a %d night stay</item>

<item quantity="many">Best prices per night for a %d night stay</item>

</plurals>

