Netgear is officially launching Google Assistant support for its camera line-up, allowing users to view their camera feeds on their Chromecasts, phones, and Shield TV. After connecting Arlo, all one need do is ask any Assistant-enabled device to display the camera feed.

Much like Nest, simply specify the camera you wish to see on whichever device you think is appropriate. Want to take a look at what your porch cam sees while you're in front of your living room TV? Just ask Assistant. Netgear says this functionality is compatible with Chromecasts, Shield TV, Android, and iOS devices.

As far as which products are eligible, here's a nice, handy list for you:

Arlo Pro 2

Arlo Pro

Arlo Go

Arlo Baby

Arlo Q

Arlo Q Plus

Once you add your Arlo cameras in the Google Home app on your phone, you're ready to roll. Have fun.