Netgear is officially launching Google Assistant support for its camera line-up, allowing users to view their camera feeds on their Chromecasts, phones, and Shield TV. After connecting Arlo, all one need do is ask any Assistant-enabled device to display the camera feed.
Much like Nest, simply specify the camera you wish to see on whichever device you think is appropriate. Want to take a look at what your porch cam sees while you're in front of your living room TV? Just ask Assistant. Netgear says this functionality is compatible with Chromecasts, Shield TV, Android, and iOS devices.
As far as which products are eligible, here's a nice, handy list for you:
- Arlo Pro 2
- Arlo Pro
- Arlo Go
- Arlo Baby
- Arlo Q
- Arlo Q Plus
Once you add your Arlo cameras in the Google Home app on your phone, you're ready to roll. Have fun.
Press Release
Arlo Now Works with the Google Assistant
Meet your Google Assistant. Ask it questions, and tell it to do things. The more you use it, the more useful it gets. Ask it to live stream your Arlo camera right on your Google Chromecast-enabled TV or from devices like NVIDIA Shield TV.
"Ok Google, show Front Door on Living Room TV"
Keep a watchful eye on your family, home, and anywhere else you have Arlo cameras. You can type or talk to your Google Assistant to live stream your Arlo camera on your Chromecast, NVIDIA Shield TV, Android, and iOS devices. Just say "Ok Google, show..." followed by where your camera is located and on which device you want to see it on.
How to connect Arlo to the Google Assistant:
- Get the Google Assistant app on your Android phone or iPhone
- Go to Assistant settings and select Home control.
- Add your Arlo cameras.
- Ask away! Your Google Assistant is ready!
Products Compatible with the Google Assistant:
- Arlo Pro 2
- Arlo Pro
- Arlo Go
- Arlo Baby
- Arlo Q
- Arlo Q Plus
Comments