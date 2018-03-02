Article Contents
It's finally Friday! February has ended and MWC has wrapped up, leaving us with plenty of things to talk about. The weekend is nigh upon us, so here is the final list of app sales for the week. It's a bit better than Wednesday's... kinda.
Free
Apps
- BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera $1.49 -> Free; 1 day
- GIF PartyPro - GIF Video Booth $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Gif Me! Camera Pro $1.49 -> Free; 1 day
- Resize Me! Pro - Photo resizer $1.49 -> Free; 1 day
- Sketch Me! Pro $1.49 -> Free; 1 day
- EasyJoin "Pro" - Send photos to PC & more $4.99 -> Free; 3 days
Games
- Cats in the box adventures game $1.49 -> Free; 2 days
- Where's My Monster? $2.99 -> Free; 2 days
- [프리미엄]드래곤헌터 키우기 -노가다의 시작 $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Dinoboom Puzzles $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Stone Of Souls $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Dr. Panda Restaurant 2 $2.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Dead Bunker II HD $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Dots Sync - Symmetric brain game $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Traffic Director $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Deep Space 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 hours
- Impossible Reality 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Droid 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Real Space 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Boekt Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- M A M B O Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- POLYGON Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Meebon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Arthur Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Short Spartan Summer Workouts $3.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Learn Japanese Language Pro $6.99 -> $3.99; 4 days
- Learn Spanish Language Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Cashbook - Expense Tracker $5.99 -> $3.99; 5 days
- Inventory Tracker $5.99 -> $3.99; 5 days
- Running Tracker $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Time Tracker $2.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
- Mileage Tracker $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Rocklogger Unlocker $6.99 -> $2.49; 6 days
- Sunrise Alarm for LIFX & Hue $1.59 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Weather Forecast Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Super Game Gear Pro - GG Emulator $1.99 -> $1.39; 7 days
Games
- A Good Snowman $4.99 -> $2.49; 1 day
- Abzorb $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Kids Educational Games Laptop $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- MechaNika $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- The Slimeking's Tower (No ads) $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Wifi Auto PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
