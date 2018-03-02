Google and Amazon have been in a feud of sorts for years, starting when Amazon pulled the Chromecast and Nexus Player from its online store in 2015. The war culminated late last lear, when Amazon added a YouTube client to the Echo Show without Google's permission or involvement, leading Google to remove YouTube from the Fire TV and Echo Show altogether.

Perhaps as a way of mending its relationship with Google, Amazon announced in December of last year that it would once again stock the Chromecast. Product pages for both the Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra appeared, but they were not in stock at the time. We are now approaching three months since that announcement, and the devices are still not in stock.

Alongside its promise to sell Chromecast players, Amazon said it would offer the latest Apple TV, which is in fact available. Perhaps the company is sticking to its previously-stated rule of only selling devices capable of playing Amazon Prime video (the Apple TV received a Prime Video app in December). But again, the only company that can make a Prime Video app is Amazon itself, so that's not much of an excuse.