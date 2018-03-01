About a month ago, we noticed that the ability to download YouTube videos for offline viewing had rolled out to more countries. At the time, we were able to confirm Lebanon, Iraq, Morocco, Azerbaijan, and UAE had it based on our devices and reports from our comment section, but we knew there must have been more. And more there is, in fact many many more.

The list of countries with support for YouTube offline viewing and downloading used to have only 16 countries (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Yemen, Egypt, and 10 others). Now 109 countries have been added for a total of 125. This coincides with the expansion of YouTube Go to more than 130 countries, so it looks like these same countries will get Go and in the same go (hah) the option to download videos in the full YouTube app. That's handy if you don't use the dedicated mini app.

Afghanistan

Angola

Antarctica

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Benin

Bhutan

Botswana

Bouvet Island

British Indian Ocean Territory

Brunei

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Côte d'Ivoire

Cambodia

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Central African Republic

Chad

Comoros

Cook Islands

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Djibouti

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Federated States of Micronesia

Fiji

French Guiana

French Polynesia

Gabon

Georgia

Grenada

Guam

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Kiribati

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Lebanon

Lesotho

Liberia

Macau

Madagascar

Malawi

Maldives

Mali

Marshall Islands

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mayotte

Moldova

Mongolia

Morocco

Mozambique

Myanmar (Burma)

Namibia

Nauru

Nepal

New Caledonia

Niger

Northern Mariana Islands

Oman

Palau

Palestine

Papua New Guinea

Qatar

Republic of the Congo

Reunion

Rwanda

São Tomé and Príncipe

Saint Helena

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Samoa

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Slovakia

Solomon Islands

Somalia

South Sudan

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Svalbard and Jan Mayen

Swaziland

Tajikistan

Tanzania

The Gambia

Timor-Leste

Togo

Tonga

Tunisia

Turkey

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Uganda

United Arab Emirates

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Western Sahara

Zambia

Zimbabwe

If you live in one of these countries, the option has most likely rolled out to you already and you've probably noticed the 4th Download button below any video. If not, do check for it again and it should technically be there or show up soon. And if you don't live in these countries, then I'm really sorry for you. There are many "unofficial" solutions to watch YouTube offline or you could sign up for YouTube Red if it's available to you or wait until it comes to you.

It's worth noting that Google has a small disclaimer at the top of the list stating that, "Please note: YouTube may not be launched in the following locations and therefore may not operate in these territories. We are working to launch more territories and bring a localized version of YouTube to more countries." It's tough to explain how YouTube could not be launched in a location but still have offline video support, but from my quick research it seems that some countries have a limited ban on YouTube, so that would explain how the service isn't accessible to everyone there but supports offline downloads where it's available.