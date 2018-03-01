Apparently, Nexon is taking a stab at creating a mobile RPG with the Power Rangers license. It is called Power Rangers : RPG and it's without a doubt another free-to-play brawler with RPG and collection aspects. More or less it is precisely the type of game you would expect to be developed by Nexon.

Gameplay footage from Digital Games

Power Rangers : RPG is still in testing as this is only a limited beta release. This means all of your data will be wiped at the end of the testing phase. So it's probably not a good idea jump in with the hopes of retaining anything you accomplish. But for those of you who would like to see what the game has to offer, you can easily check it out right now. Oddly enough Nexon has stated that this is a closed-beta, though I was able to get into the game without doing anything other than installing it from the Play Store.

From what I have played it is similar to the majority of free-to-play "RPGs" released for Android. The gameplay is pretty basic thanks to the inclusion of an auto-play button. Really the only interesting bit is a time slowdown feature that allows you to reposition your team in order to heal your teammates away from an enemy. Other than that you have a few powerful moves at your disposal that can be pulled off thanks to a couple of buttons that line the bottom of the screen. But even then I found the auto-fight feature takes care of mostly everything including your power moves.

So since you don't have to worry about controlling any of the gameplay, it is clearly the management and collection aspects that require interaction and thought from the player. This means you will be tasked with collecting Rangers and Megazords, all so you can start down the long path of upgrading them. You will start out with a small team of 3 Rangers, and you will have to grind for a good while to collect the rest. Each new Ranger will require 9 items to complete a set in order to unlock them for play. You pick up these items through the game's many loot boxes, which can be opened through the use of two separate types of in-game currency. As expected, these currencies are also available for cash in the game's market.

Oh, and if the loot boxes and multiple currencies weren't enough of a problem, there is also a stamina system that ties right back into that market. This plays right into the many in-app purchases found in the game that just so happen to range all the way up to $99.99 per item.

Power Rangers : RPG is a Nexon title through and through. All of the typical pitfalls of free-to-play mobile games are there. If you don't mind that sort of thing, then yeah, you will probably enjoy this as much as any other auto-play brawling RPG. For the rest of you, there isn't much new to see here. Sure it can be fun for a bit collecting new Rangers, but the gameplay gets stale pretty quickly. But hey, you don't have to take my word for it. Go ahead and give this beta a try and decide for yourself.