A whole bunch of Google services will soon be easier to use with Dropbox. The company announced today in a blog post that a number of Google’s productivity tools like Gmail, Hangouts Chat, and Google Docs will work with Dropbox much more seamlessly in the near future.

Once the changes are implemented, users will be able to create, edit, and save Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides right from Dropbox, and administrators will be able to manage the files like any others. Dropbox links in Gmail will display when they were created, modified, and last edited. In Hangouts Chat, file links will show previews right in the chat. It isn’t clear when these changes will take effect—the only time frame Dropbox gave is "soon."

The new Google integrations, along with existing partnerships with other tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, and Facebook, are part of Dropbox’s “mission to help you cut through the noise and focus on what matters,” the company says. However you slice it, it’s always nice to see big players like these cooperating to create a better user experience.