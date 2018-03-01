India is one of the largest smartphone markets in the world, but a large portion of flagship devices don't arrive in the country until weeks or months after initial release. In the past, Samsung has typically launched new devices in India a little while after they come out in other markets. For example, the Galaxy S8/S8+ went on sale in the US on April 21 of last year, but the phone didn't arrive in India until May 5.

This time around, Samsung is launching its new devices in India on the same day as the US release date - March 16. Rumors began to circulate a few days ago that the phone would arrive earlier than expected in India, and SamMobile later received confirmation from Samsung that the rumor was true.

As with most international variants, the Indian S9 and S9+ will use the Exynos 9810 processor. The phone will be sold in purple, blue, and black. Pricing has not been confirmed yet, but leaks point to Rs 62,500/Rs 71,000 for the 64GB and 256GB S9, and Rs 70,000/Rs 79,000 for the 64GB and 256GB S9+, respectively.