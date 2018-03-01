It has been proven time and time again that using SMS for two-factor authentication isn't very secure. While it's certainly better than having no 2FA at all, working around it only takes someone fooling a carrier into sending them a SIM card meant for you. Likely due to so many of these accidents occurring, all major US carriers began working to improve mobile 2FA last year.
The 'Mobile Authentication Taskforce' today revealed details about the upcoming platform. The explanation for how the service works is a wonderful mess of buzzwords and security terms:
"This highly secure solution will deliver a cryptographically verified phone number and profile data for users of authorized applications with their consent. Authentication security is strengthened by processing unique attributes such as a network verified mobile number, IP address, SIM card attributes, phone number tenure, phone account type and more. In addition, advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities will be used to help assess risk and protect customers."
In summary, users will be able to verify their phone numbers with third-party services in a secure manner, with roadblocks set in place to prevent common hijacking methods. For example, checking the IP address could keep illegally-obtained SIM cards from working with 2FA.
The carriers expect to begin testing the technology "over the next few weeks," with a full release to consumers coming by the end of 2018.
Press Release
Today, the Mobile Authentication Taskforce, comprised of AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon, reveals product details of the next-generation mobile authentication platform at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
Formed last year to develop a mobile authentication solution to help protect enterprises and consumers from identity theft, bank fraud, fraudulent purchases and data theft, the Mobile Authentication Taskforce has dedicated resources developing a highly secure and trusted multi-factor authentication platform powered by the carrier networks. The taskforce vision includes interoperability with GSMA's Mobile Connect technology.
“As mobile becomes the remote control for day-to-day life, mobile identity is key to making things simpler and more secure for consumers,” said Alex Sinclair, Chief Technology Officer, GSMA. “The GSMA has been working with operators around the world to bring a consistent and interoperable, secure identity service and this taskforce will strengthen that effort by enabling a simple user experience quickly and conveniently in the US market.”
This highly secure solution will deliver a cryptographically verified phone number and profile data for users of authorized applications with their consent. Authentication security is strengthened by processing unique attributes such as a network verified mobile number, IP address, SIM card attributes, phone number tenure, phone account type and more. In addition, advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities will be used to help assess risk and protect customers.
Registered developers will be able to submit applications through a system using private and permissioned blockchain technology to help ensure application integrity. The U.S.-based carriers want the full power of collective network intelligence in the hands of consumers and businesses to help safeguard online and wireless experiences.
Over the next few weeks, the taskforce will begin internal trials to test the solution, with a goal of making the solution generally available to consumers by end-of-year. The taskforce will launch a website later this year enabling service providers to learn more about the solution and sign up to participate as an application developer.
