By now, most of you have probably know of Waymo, Google's (or should I say Alphabet's) self-driving tech company. You probably also know that self-driving cars have a metric crapton of sensors and tech on board, all of which is necessary to ensure that everyone stays safe. But if you were looking for a more visual representation of how exactly Waymo's cars see things, you might want to check the company's latest video out.

The video, filmed in 4K with a 360-degree camera, uses visuals that are both eye-catching and informative. It's a little over three-and-a-half minutes long, and it explains how each Waymo vehicle sees its surroundings. It even gives you a "ride" in a Waymo Chrysler Pacifica for a minute or so near the end.

If you have a few minutes to spare in your day, Waymo's 360-degree Experience is definitely worth a watch. And if you've got a Google Cardboard or Daydream stashed in a drawer somewhere, there's never been a better time to pull it out and dust it off.