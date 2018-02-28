In-display fingerprint scanners on phones had been prophesied for some time, but few expected relatively unknown Chinese manufacturer Vivo would be the first to release a consumer product to the market. The X20 Plus UD went on sale last month, exclusively in China, for around $565.

By all accounts, the fingerprint reader works pretty well, although the phone was mostly unremarkable otherwise. It shipped with dual rear cameras, a 1080p 6.43" OLED panel, and a Snapdragon 660. Vivo isn't resting on its laurels, and here at MWC 2018 in Barcelona, the company has been showing off an even more impressive device.

The Vivo Apex is nothing more than a concept phone right now, but it's tremendously impressive. Not only are the bezels practically non-existant — 1.8mm on the top and sides, 4.3mm on the chin — but there's also no notch in sight. Vivo achieves this with a motorized 8MP camera than rises out of the top of the phone when you switch to selfie-mode in the camera app. It's quite the feat.

You might think this would be a slow process, but it only takes 0.8 seconds. In a quick side-by-side test with a Pixel 2XL, the mechanism barely takes any longer than the camera app on both phones needs to ready itself for a selfie anyway. It is slower, but not by much. Get your hands on one and, like me, you're sure to keep switching between back and front cameras over and over to see the transformation and hear the satisfying whirring sound it makes.

Vivo tells us it wants to shave even more off the bottom bezel before it brings the phone to market. If it ends up being the same as the top and sides the phone would have a 98% screen-to-body ratio. Of course, other innovative solutions have been needed to get the bezels so slim. The proximity sensor has moved under the screen, the ambient light sensor is on the top edge of the phone, and the earpiece has been removed altogether.

An earpiece is quite important for making calls, but Vivo didn't forget that. To produce in-call sound, the company has developed what it calls Screen SoundCasting Technology. A vibration motor under the display vibrates to produce sound through the screen. You can hold the phone either way round, the same sound will emanate from the rear of the phone. It seems implausible, but it actually works rather well as I listen to a test call. Only when calling is sound produced in this way; other audio is handled by a bottom-firing speaker.

What Vivo did with the fingerprint scanner in its last phone has been extended here. You had to place your digit in a specific spot on the screen for the in-display scanner to detect it before. Now, once you've set up your print, the whole bottom half of the panel is able to process it. For extra security, you can even opt for two-finger unlock. I had mixed success demoing this feature, probably due to a combination of clammy fingers and the fact that it's an experimental concept phone. When it worked, it worked fast – so that's promising, at least.

The Vivo Apex flanked by a Pixel 2 XL and a Samsung Galaxy S9+.

If you've ever seen or used a Vivo device, the rest of the phone is basically what you'd expect. A heavily skinned version of Android that steals its entire UX design language from iOS. Navigation gestures just like on the iPhone X are also present, but they did work pretty well, in fairness.

The Apex has dual rear cameras just like Vivo's last phone. It also has a 6-inch 1080p OLED display and a HiFi audio chip. There was no mention of what processor is running the show, but that would be subject to change anyway if this thing ever goes into production.

All-in-all, it's an incredibly slick phone, especially considering it's just a concept. That screen shows remarkable engineering and the pop-up camera isn't as strange as you might think. I'd be happy to spend more time with the device if Vivo ever decides it's ready for primetime. Here's hoping the Chinese manufacturer continues its good work.