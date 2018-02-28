For as long as I can remember, each Samsung phone's release has been accompanied by a DisplayMate test proclaiming this new Samsung phone's screen to be the absolute best. Given just how good Samsung's AMOLED panels are, we can certainly understand this, but it's just interesting to see the same thing said every year. This time around, DisplayMate has awarded the Galaxy S9 an "Excellent A+" grade.

While the Galaxy S9/S9+ panels are physically the same size as those on the Galaxy S8/S8+, DisplayMate's Dr. Raymond Soneira has discovered no shortage of improvements under the hood. The hardware is similar, but picture quality and color accuracy have been significantly improved via precision factory display calibration. In fact, DisplayMate calls the S9's absolute color accuracy "virtually indistinguishable from perfect," earning it the highest-ever A+ grade.

Other highlights include a display that can reach up to 1130 nits via auto-brightness, which is 20% brighter than the S8's screen, but still 70 nits dimmer than the Note8's. Like the S8, the S9 has an ambient light sensor on the back as well as the front, allowing for quicker and more accurate readings and adjustments. DCI-P3 comes in at a very accurate 141%, and it's one of the first displays to reach this figure by using a "Deep Red" OLED. It also reaches 113% sRGB coverage. Both of those figures are the best that DisplayMate has ever measured in a smartphone or tablet. The S9's screen reflectance of 4.4% is the lowest that DisplayMate has ever measured for a smartphone as well. Color shift is rated at an extremely low 1.1 JNCD at 30 degrees, which is actually the smallest of any OLED display DisplayMate has ever tested. And of course, we can't forget that the phone is certified for mobile HDR.

In case you couldn't already tell, the Galaxy S9's display gets improvements across the board when compared to the S8's already-excellent panel. If you'd like to read more about this, check out DisplayMate's full findings in the source link below.