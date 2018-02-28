A few days ago, the Huawei P20 was leaked with a brand-new design. Many people, myself included, weren't fans of it, especially because of the fingerprint sensor that was crammed into the front bezel. But if you were okay with the rest of the design, perhaps you'll find the P20 Lite more to your liking.

This is the Huawei P20 Lite https://t.co/0bTjf1TfeV pic.twitter.com/KB30kexfsf — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 28, 2018

That's right - the P20 Lite swaps the ugly front-mounted rectangular fingerprint scanner for a circular one out back, leaving the slimmer bottom bezel open to some branding. The phone currently says "Shirley" on the bottom bezel and the back, but that just seems to be Huawei's codename for engineering samples. This design matches up with an older leak of the Huawei Nova 3e, which is supposed to be similar to the P20 Lite.

The notch makes another return, as does the glass-looking back and dual camera array. This time around, though, the text next to the camera says "DUAL LENS hybrid zoom," likely indicating a system similar to the latest iPhones'. You might also have noticed that the Easter egg has changed. Whereas the P20 displayed the Android 8.1 Easter egg on its display, the P20 Lite is showing Android 8.0's. That's odd, but these are obviously pre-production samples, after all.

We're supposed to be seeing the P20 in Paris on Match 27th, and we wouldn't be at all surprised to see the P20 Lite make its debut alongside its bigger brother. What are your thoughts on the relocated fingerprint sensor?