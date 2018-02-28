Article Contents
Welcome back to your thrice-weekly app sales. MWC is starting to wind down, which makes the smallish list today (though larger than Monday's) feel appropriate. There isn't much of true note below, but some of you may find something you like. Have fun.
Free
Apps
- Phoenix for VK $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Note Recognition - Convert Music into Sheet Music $2.49 -> Free; 3 days
- Security Assessments $1.49 -> Free; 3 days
- CrypDates - Get Notified $2.99 -> Free; 4 days
- MatCon Pro $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Thai phrasebook - Thai Talk Pro $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Trueshot Swing Tempo $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Incognito Browser pro adblock anonymous & private $4.49 -> Free; 5 days
- Mexican Radio Online Pro $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
- MSafe - Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- UnitedCalc+ Indian Language Calculator (No Ad) $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Business Calculator Pro $1.49 -> Free; 6 days
- Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; 6 days
Games
- 4Goats $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
- Blue Ball 6 pro $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
- Naughty Deeds FreeStyle $1.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Teach Your Monster to Read - Phonics and Reading $4.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Animals $1.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Mountain $1.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Sea $1.99 -> Free; 5 days
- SunnyFunnies: Hide and Seek – learning made fun $1.99 -> Free; 7 days
- SunnyFunnies: Umbrellas – learning made fun $1.99 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Ancient Brotherhood 3D lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Tokyo Ghoul Wallpaper Anime $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Oreo Z Flat Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Zed Zooper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Bits - Icon Pack Oreo $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Ciclo - Icon Pack for ADW/Apex/Evie/Nova launcher $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Galaxy S9 Wallpapers, 4k Amoled - Darknex Pro $2.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Flat Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Flox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Glos - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Mumber - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Nougat Square - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
Sale
App
- Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro $7.95 -> $1.99; 3 days
- Auto TTS $14.93 -> $7.49; 7 days
- Electronic Circuits Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- My Dictionary: polyglot $3.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
Games
- Fan Drafted - Mock Draft Simulator $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Classic Sudoku premium(Ad free) $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Lucius Demake $3.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper $3.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
- Chess Gyro 3D Parallax Live Wallpaper XLVersion $3.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
- Water Touch Pro Parallax Live Wallpaper $3.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Most expensive app in 3d $399.99 -> Free; 6 days
