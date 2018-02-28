Welcome back to your thrice-weekly app sales. MWC is starting to wind down, which makes the smallish list today (though larger than Monday's) feel appropriate. There isn't much of true note below, but some of you may find something you like. Have fun.

Free

Apps

  1. Phoenix for VK $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  2. Note Recognition - Convert Music into Sheet Music $2.49 -> Free; 3 days
  3. Security Assessments $1.49 -> Free; 3 days
  4. CrypDates - Get Notified $2.99 -> Free; 4 days
  5. MatCon Pro $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  6. Thai phrasebook - Thai Talk Pro $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  7. Trueshot Swing Tempo $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  8. Incognito Browser pro adblock anonymous & private $4.49 -> Free; 5 days
  9. Mexican Radio Online Pro $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
  10. MSafe - Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  11. UnitedCalc+ Indian Language Calculator (No Ad) $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  12. Business Calculator Pro $1.49 -> Free; 6 days
  13. Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; 6 days

Games

  1. 4Goats $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
  2. Blue Ball 6 pro $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
  3. Naughty Deeds FreeStyle $1.99 -> Free; 3 days
  4. Teach Your Monster to Read - Phonics and Reading $4.99 -> Free; 4 days
  5. Animals $1.99 -> Free; 5 days
  6. Mountain $1.99 -> Free; 5 days
  7. Sea $1.99 -> Free; 5 days
  8. SunnyFunnies: Hide and Seek – learning made fun $1.99 -> Free; 7 days
  9. SunnyFunnies: Umbrellas – learning made fun $1.99 -> Free; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Ancient Brotherhood 3D lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  2. Tokyo Ghoul Wallpaper Anime $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  3. Oreo Z Flat Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  4. Zed Zooper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  5. Bits - Icon Pack Oreo $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  6. Ciclo - Icon Pack for ADW/Apex/Evie/Nova launcher $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
  7. Galaxy S9 Wallpapers, 4k Amoled - Darknex Pro $2.49 -> Free; 4 days
  8. Flat Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  9. Flox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  10. Glos - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  11. Mumber - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  12. Nougat Square - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days

Sale

App

  1. Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro $7.95 -> $1.99; 3 days
  2. Auto TTS $14.93 -> $7.49; 7 days
  3. Electronic Circuits Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
  4. My Dictionary: polyglot $3.99 -> $1.99; 7 days

Games

  1. Fan Drafted - Mock Draft Simulator $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  2. Classic Sudoku premium(Ad free) $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  3. Lucius Demake $3.49 -> $0.99; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper $3.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
  2. Chess Gyro 3D Parallax Live Wallpaper XLVersion $3.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
  3. Water Touch Pro Parallax Live Wallpaper $3.99 -> $1.49; 7 days

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Most expensive app in 3d $399.99 -> Free; 6 days