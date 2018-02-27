A long time coming at this point, but Oreo is rolling out to Xiaomi's early-2017 flagship. In addition to the Android version bump, this update brings along a whole slew of new features, fixes, and optimizations – all under MIUI 9 – for the Mi 6.

Here is the giant changelog:

Highlights Optimization - Android 8.0 update (02-12)

Optimization - Protection from unintentional tapping for Dial pad (02-12) System Optimization - Android 8.0 update (02-12)

Fix - Apps changed Wi-Fi connection status without the user's permission (02-12)

Fix - Apps stopped working in the background (02-12)

Fix - WhatsApp force closed in Split screen (02-12) Phone Fix - DTMF issues after pausing VoLTE video calls (02-12) App Lock New - Added the App lock step before unlocking using a new fingerprint for the first time (02-12) Contacts New - Improved layout and readability for search results in Contacts (02-12)

Fix - Contact search didn't work properly for Russian and Ukranian (02-12) Messaging Fix - OTP messages were grouped with notification SMS (02-12)

Fix - Time in Messaging didn't change when the system was switched to 12-hour format (02-12)

Fix - Messages with one-time passwords disappeared (02-12)

Delete - Adjustments for Messaging: service and promo SMS, scheduled SMS, and group messages. (02-12) Lockscreen, Status Bar, Notification Bar Optimization - Vibration for notifications during calls (02-12)

Optimization - Notification shade response (02-12)

Fix - Brightness bar wasn't displayed in its position (02-12)

Fix - A white bar appeared in the Notification shade (02-12)

Fix - Lock screen wallpaper wasn't shown in some cases (02-12)

Fix - Notification shade issues (02-12)

Fix - The search bar in the Notification shade wasn't displayed correctly (02-12)

Fix - Wallpaper Carousel couldn't load online resources (a Play Store update was required) (02-12) Home screen New - Animated icons for selected apps in the default theme (02-12)

Optimization - RAM info isn't shown in Recents by default. Go to Settings > Home screen & Recents to turn it on. (02-12)

Optimization - Animation for clearing cache (02-12)

Optimization - Adjusted the button for clearing memory in Recents (02-12)

Optimization - Swipe response (02-12)

Optimization - Folders open faster (02-12)

Optimization - Users can set their main Home screen in the editing mode (02-12)

Optimization - New animation for launching and closing apps (02-12)

Fix - Couldn't close Recents in some cases (02-12)

Fix - Issues with icon size for Clock, Calendar, and Weather (02-12)

Fix - Home screen icons weren't displayed properly (02-12) Themes Optimization - Redesigned home page (02-12)

Optimization - Updated Peach blossom and Asphalt themes (02-1)

That's a long list of stuff. This phone has had Oreo for a little while now (only in beta form), but I haven't had problems with the Oreo betas on any of my Xiaomi devices — I haven't tested the update on my Mi 6 yet (it's running a custom ROM at the moment). Despite February being almost over, at least Xiaomi is getting the update out to the global stable track.

You can flash the new version either via fastboot or recovery, both of which require their own separate files. You can read more at the forum post, and download your preferred version, in the source link below.