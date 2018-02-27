Space exploration is a tricky business, especially when it comes to maintaining a strong signal to planet Earth. NASA maintains an array of communication facilities worldwide just to download data from deep-space probes. Future interplanetary missions involving multiple landers and rovers need a way to all talk to each other that doesn't involve radio, and that's where Vodafone and Nokia come in.



Back in March 2017, a group of volunteer scientists and engineers in Germany (known as PTScientists) announced it was planning the world's first private Moon landing, using SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. The goal was to deploy two lunar rovers to explore the Taurus–Littrow valley, the landing site for Apollo 17 (the last mission that took humans to the Moon).

The group encountered a problem when NASA asked them to land more than 2 kilometers away from Apollo landing sites (so they won't be covered by dust). The German lander and the rovers would not have a direct line-of-sight, limiting radio connections.

Vodafone stepped in and developed a communications system in partnership with Nokia, based on LTE and C-V2X (a planned extension to LTE, for smart cars). It would allow each rover to be a base station, relaying data to the lander as the other drives into the valley. In other words, the lander and both rovers would maintain a LAN connection over LTE - a 'Lunar Area Network,' if you will.

PTScientists claim the LTE network will also allow the rovers to transmit HD video to Earth, by connecting the lander to a "Deep Space Link" (which seems to be different than the various Deep Space Networks the US and other countries have already set up). That's quite a step up from the monochrome 10FPS video that the Apollo 11 astronauts used in 1969.

It's always interesting to see how technology designed for use on Earth can improve space exploration, and vice-versa. Maybe the next time humans step foot on the Moon, it will be livestreamed on Twitch.