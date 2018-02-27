Sony's PlayStation Video for Android service is another option in a sea of content consumption choices. PS Video is great for those who live their lives in the PlayStation game consoles, with an Android companion app to keep things going while you're away from your PS4 (or PS3).

If you subscribe to the service, then you'll be happy to know that the app is finally getting Chromecast support. As always, the changelog is below.

Chromecast support: Watch videos on your big screen using Chromecast or any Google Cast device

That's... well, quite straightforward, so I don't think that I need to say much here. The latest version, v3.0, should be available to everyone in the Play Store, so check your phone for updates or use the widget below.