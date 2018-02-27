Nokia has been making a pretty substantial comeback in the past year or so. The company just announced four new phones at MWC, and it turns out they, along with all future Nokia phones, will be Android One devices. Despite the first-gen Nokia 6 making it stateside via retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, it was initially unclear whether any of the MWC-announced phones would. We now have confirmation from Juho Sarvikas, HMD's chief product officer.

CNET spoke with HMD CEO Florian Seiche, who told the publication that the Nokia phones unveiled at MWC wouldn't be coming to the US, as "it's not a core focus for this year." However, a later CNET interview with HMD chief product officer Juho Sarvikas confirmed that the Nokia 6 (2018) is indeed hitting our shores via retail partners in May, though Sarvikas couldn't comment on pricing details. The phone will not be sold through any carriers, as you might expect.

We're not sure which retailers the 6 (2018) will be sold through, but for reference, the first-generation Nokia 6 is sold through Amazon, B&H, Best Buy, and Newegg. It's also unclear if there will be another Prime Exclusive version. But hey, we've got a full two months until May for everything to be sorted out.