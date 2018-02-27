The idea behind Chromer, when it first launched, was that it would open all links you clicked on in a Chrome Custom Tab. At the time, not many apps had implemented Custom Tabs so Chromer avoided their built-in browsers, and it also saved your device from having to open the full Chrome browser while still giving you the benefits of its rendering, security, and saved passwords. Now with Custom Tabs being used by more and more apps, the benefit of Chromer is a little less clear. That's why the app has been overhauled, renamed from Chromer to Lynket, grown to version 2.0, and it's now more geared toward giving you the freedom to handle your links whichever way you want.
The changelog posted on the Play Store has the cliff notes, but the full changes can be found when you first open the app. There are lots of aesthetic and functional changes, support for tabs which bring back the "merge tabs and apps" capability that Chrome took away a while ago, per app settings for handling links and coloring the toolbar, an incognito mode that uses the System Webview instead of whichever default browser you used, improvements to the article reading mode and AMP (Accelerated Mobile Page) mode, and more.
Below, you'll see the app's new main screen, its settings page, and the following settings screens for browsing mode (slide over or floating web heads, AMP and/or article), look and feel, and browsing options which let you choose the default Custom Tab provider, the secondary browser, the default Share recipient, and if needed pick specific per-app settings.
There are tons of customization options to make this work like you want. For example, in the first two screenshots below (Salzwelten), I'm using the default Lynket toolbar color, no secondary browser, and the full menu is opening. In the following screenshots (Android Police), I'm letting Lynket choose the toolbar color dynamically, I have Chrome as my secondary browser, and the menu is limited in options because it's in Incognito Mode and thus not handled by Lynket per se.
There's a handy option to open the Lynket settings from the menu, and if you're wondering about the new dark mode for articles, it does look quite good and cleans up the page from superfluous elements pretty well.
And finally, you can see the open links by tapping the Tabs icon in the bottom bar, or if you enabled the "Merge tabs and apps" option, every open link will show up as a separate item in your Recents.
Overall, I quite like the new Lynket. Whether you want to use Chrome as your Custom Tab provider or you prefer a different browser, the experience of opening various links on your phone is augmented with plenty of options and benefits by letting Lynket be the middle-man. You can have pages load while you continue your browsing, choose a per-app behavior that opens certain links with one browser and others with a different browser, get an article-reading mode, and more benefits here and there.
Lynket is free on the Play Store so you can give it a go and see whether it adds something to your browsing and link-handling or not.
