Developing for both Android and iOS usually involves working with two codebases, two UI frameworks, and two different design languages. There have been a few efforts over the years to remedy this problem, but they usually result in apps that don't work well and don't look particularly native. Google unveiled its 'Flutter' framework at Google I/O last year, which allows developers to quickly create native iOS and Android apps.

The first beta version of Flutter is now available, signaling that Google thinks the project is ready for more widespread use. Since the first alpha version, Flutter has added support for iOS 11, right-to-left text, inline video, and more. The primary new feature in the first beta is improved integration with Dart 2. Google says there are over 1,000 packages now available for Flutter, including ones for Firebase, Facebook Connect, and SQLite. Fuchsia also makes heavy use of Flutter.

Developers can find more information at the source link below. If you're already using Flutter, Google has a guide for switching to the beta channel.