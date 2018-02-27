'Google Clips' was perhaps the strangest announcement from Google's October hardware event last year. It's a 130-degree clip-on camera that takes photos and videos automatically using machine learning, and sends media to your phone with the companion app. The $250 price tag is questionable at best, but if you still want to buy one, you can now do so from multiple retailers.

The camera initially showed up on the Google Store last month, with an estimated shipping date of March. Only a day later, the product listing was changed to a wait-list, so either Google ran out of stock or decided to halt sales. Perhaps it was a test to see how popular Clips would be, before pitching it to other retailers.

Whatever the reason for the staggered launch, it's finally out. It still costs $249.99, no matter who you buy it from. Let us know if you pick one up in the comment section below.