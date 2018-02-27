Ultimate Ears makes some of the best Bluetooth portable speakers around, and though they're a little on the expensive side, we usually think they're a good buy for anyone looking for a portable speaker that's capable of putting out some very respectable sound. One of those speakers is the UE BOOM 2, which sounded great when it first came out and can still hold its own against others on the market, despite having been launched a tad over 2 years ago now.

UE now has a new model called the UE BLAST, so the BOOM 2 is now being discontinued in several places. The BLAST has some fancy new tricks like Wi-Fi connectivity, but it arguably isn't all that different from the BOOM 2 in terms of sound quality. For most people, the BOOM 2 is still a solid purchase, especially since Amazon, Best Buy, and Target have all just placed it on sale for just $99, 50% off its initial MSRP of $199 — the BLAST, on the other hand, currently retails for $229. This matches the lowest price we've seen for this speaker, with the added bonus that the sale isn't limited to a single color like last time.

In addition to sounding great, the BOOM 2 is shockproof and IPX7 waterproof rated, lasts for 15 hours of playback on a single charge, can be paired to another BOOM 2 for stereo sound, and even supports Alexa and Google Now voice interactions through the UE BOOM app. If you're interested in buying one, you should definitely take advantage of the deal before the BOOM 2 is eventually discountined altogether.