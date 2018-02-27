Just two days ago, we posted a deal for Everest Elite 700 refurbs for $119.99 a pop. But if that was still out of your price range or you just missed the boat on that one, Amazon is offering the slightly downmarket Everest 700 (non-Elite) in refurbished condition for $89.99 for today only.

The Everest 700s are around-ear Bluetooth 4.1 headphones, though they're not noise-cancelling like the Elites. They offer great sound, the battery lasts for a while, and the ShareMe 2.0 feature allows your friend's Bluetooth headphones to connect with yours, meaning that you can share your audio wirelessly. The only real con according to reviews seems to be that they're fairly heavy on the head for some.

Because this is Amazon's Deal of the Day, the discount is slated to end at the end of today. As of publishing time, that leaves a little over 15 hours for you to decide whether you'd like to pick a pair up. Titanium and Gray colors are available, and shipping is free.