Visualizing furniture and products before buying them is one of the most reasonable uses of AR technology. Lots of buyers have difficulty imagining how things would fit in their home; when we were furnishing our apartment, we used tape on the floor to denote the limits of most things we had our eyes on before going back to purchase them because we needed to see how they'd fit. Augmented Reality makes this easier and better by putting the object there in front of you, and several retailers have used the technology before in their apps. Now so is Amazon.

After launching on iOS, the Amazon Shopping app on Android devices with ARCore (which expanded to more phones recently) will start showing a new AR View option when you tap the camera icon in the search box, letting you put furniture, toys, decor, appliances, electronics, and more in front of you so you can see how well they would fit in your space. Objects can be moved and rotated and you can get a 360-deg view of them, not just from the front. Over 15,000 products are compatible with AR View and beside appearing in the live camera search, they will also show a "See how this product fits in your room" option when you're browsing their listing.

I tried Amazon Shopping v16.3 on my Pixel 2 XL with ARCore installed, but I didn't see the AR View option in the live camera search, so it might be still rolling out to users.