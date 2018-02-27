Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Games

Street Fighter IV Champion Edition

Android Police coverage: And the battle begins, Street Fighter IV Champion Edition is here

Street Fighter IV Champion Edition recently landed on Android. This is the first time a Street Fighter game has been widely available to the majority of the Play Store users. It has controller support and can be played online against other live players. Sadly the graphics are abysmal with blurred backgrounds and faux 3D characters that are actually 2D cutouts of 3D models. The gameplay is still enjoyable, but yeah, the graphics can be an issue.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece (unlocks the full game)

A new warrior has entered the ring. Take control of 32 world warriors and test your mettle against players from around the world. Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition perfects the winning gameplay formula by offering the most exciting fighting game on mobile. Long time Street Fighter fans can jump into the action and have an instant familiarity with the controls. For more casual players Street Fighter IV features numerous settings and tutorials that put you on the path to victory.

Part Time UFO

Android Police coverage: HAL Laboratory's Android debut 'Part Time UFO' is officially available in the West

Part Time UFO is a new claw crane game from HAL Laboratory, the creators of the Kirby series. The gameplay is enjoyable and is reminiscent of the majority of claw games on the Play Store, though you do have the added challenge of stacking the items you pick up by carefully dropping them from the claw onto a designated platform. The graphics are adorable, and this is a premium release, so there is plenty to like about this title.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Part time worker, full time UFO. In Part Time UFO, fly a UFO around and complete odd jobs. Help out at a farm, support cheerleaders, cook up the ultimate dessert at a restaurant, build castles, and much more. Wherever the UFO goes, there are sure to be plenty of jobs waiting. At the center of all this is the UFO's super special awesome claw. Use the claw crane to grab, move, and stack objects to complete jobs.

Glitch Dash

Android Police coverage: Glitch Dash is a brutally challenging auto-runner that demands quick and precise movement

Glitch Dash is a vibrant auto-runner that is very challenging. It is not a game for casual players. This means you will have to memorize the majority of levels so you can collect all of the scattered gems while trying to swipe your way to victory. What's impressive is how each level builds itself as you run through it, which adds a nice layer of presentation. Sure, auto-runners may be a played-out genre, but I have to say Glitch Dash adds some spectacle and challenge that makes it worth playing.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Dodge your way past hammers, axes, geometric obstacles and even lasers. Glitch Dash is hard, REALLY hard. Your reflexes need to be on edge to get through the intense mazes that is Glitch Dash. Run through the beautiful and abstract world and just try to survive. If you are looking for a really challenging Impossible Runner, then Glitch Dash is the game for you.

Dungeon Cards

Dungeon Cards is a card-based roguelike with simple controls. You are tasked with moving your character card on a field of 9 total cards. You must balance where you move and who you attack as you have to keep your health up. This means it will take plenty of strategy and planning on your part to make sure you don't die. Of course, since this is a roguelike, you will die quite often, which is part of the fun.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Dungeon Cards is a card roguelike where you move your character card about a field of nine cards. You have to clash your card with a neighbouring cards to move it. Monster cards and trap cards will decrease your card's health, healing cards will... well, heal you, cards with loot will increase your game score and there are also heaps of other cards with unique abilities and behaviours.

Rogue Hearts

If you enjoyed the above roguelike, you might want to take a look at Rogue Hearts. It is a strategy RPG roguelike mashup that pulls off the combination quite well. So while you can count on plenty of roguelike mechanics such as randomly generated dungeons, the meat of the combat is strategy-based and very similar to the battles found in Final Fantasy Tactics.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Welcome to this modern reinterpretation of a rogue-like dungeon crawler. You will need a strategy with self-judgment and control, a necessity in SRPG and tactical games. Break through challenges and trials by controlling the character directly.

Explore dungeons, and discover an unwanted and dark reality.

Explore regions with diverse themes and randomly generated dungeons with optimized, intuitive, and easy-to-use mobile device controls.

Fight boss monsters with deadly attack patterns and earn loot.

Engage in these ordeals by using characters with close combat and long distance skills.

Not only battles, but various traps and puzzles also lie in wait."

Roll For It!

Digital adaptations of board games aren't anything new for Android. Roll For It! is the latest digital adaptation to cross my path and it's a casual dice and card game that is family-friendly and easy to learn. Each player starts the game with six dice of a single color, and three target cards that are laid face-up. These cards have pictures of dice on them, and it is up to the players to place their matching dice on these cards in order to score points. Whoever is the first to get to 40 points wins.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

Roll For It. is fun, it’s easy, and it’s fast. The rules are simple: roll your dice, match a card, and score some points.

REAL - The prettiest, most realistic digital dice ever. Shake your device to roll 'em.

FAST - It takes only a minute to learn, and one hand to play.

FRIENDLY - Roll with friends around one device or online, or roll solo against crafty AI.

MORE - Cards and shiny dice available in the store.

Pinkalicious Party

Pinkalicious Party is the latest educational children's game from PBS Kids. It provides a few different avenues of artistic expression thanks to its ingenious party planning design. Your child will get to plan out a party by decorating cupcakes, experimenting with music, and also enjoy a plethora of other creative experiences that suit the general theme.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

It’s a Pinkalicious Party. In this Pinkalicious & Peterrific™ app, children use their imagination and creativity to plan and design a party with Pinkalicious and her friends. The Pinkalicious Party app reinforces the arts curriculum with open-ended experiences that let kids explore the visual arts, music, and the creative process of art making.

Defend the Cake

The graphics in Defend the Cake may not look like much, but don't let that deter you from this fantastic tower defense game. By introducing the player to a handful of easy to pick up mechanics just about anyone can get going pretty quickly. But once you play a bit of the game, you will find that new mechanics are slowly layered on top of the core gameplay. This way you get to experience a good bit of depth towards the late game.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

From a team of former Blizzard & Riot developers comes the most delicious tower defense game. Help Eggperor Shellemane and the Eggbirds keep their cakes safe from an onslaught of persistent insects. The game begins when you place your tasty cake castle on the map. Choose carefully; there are armies of ants on their way to steal a slice.

Free flowing infinite runner - FLO Game

If you have ever played Tiny Wings on iOS or any of its clones on Android, then you should have a good grasp of what to expect from FLO. It takes a more minimalistic approach with its graphics, though they do exude their own charm. Your goal is to get as far as you can while jumping back and forth from traversing on top of the hills to riding along inside of them. Basically, you are constantly flipping from upside right to upside down in order to keep your speed by falling upwards when inside of any hill.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.49 a piece (unlocks the full game)

Flow along an infinite horizon and challenge your Facebook friends in FLO. Roll your ball up and down hills to gain speed in this exciting, fast-paced infinite runner. Use simple one-touch tap gameplay to travel as far as you can, achieve your personal best and connect with Facebook to see friends’ playing FLO, then challenge them to beat your high score.

Dunk Line

Dunk Line is a simple basketball-themed game that tasks you with drawing lines in order to direct the basketball into the goal. Once you progress a bit, you will have to juggle drawing lines for multiple balls, which is where the real challenge comes into play.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

New basketball hit is here. Draw a line and make the falling ball to score the basket. Time your drawings properly and avoid the bombs. Start drawing and dunk the balls.

Onitama

Onitama is the latest release from Asmodee Digital, and it is a digital interpretation of a physical board game that goes by the same name. The original board game is a two-player experience, which is also true of this digital release. But for those that prefer to play by themselves, a single player mode has been added in.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

Immerse yourself in an ancient Japanese setting and discover Onitama, an exciting, fast-paced strategy game. Onitama is somewhat reminiscent of chess and rather addictive with its dynamic game mechanic in which warriors face off so their master may win the game.

BUBBLEON

BUBBLEON is all about timing. The simple one-touch controls work well with how you must time your movement so that your character does not run into any obstacles, which is the entire point of the game. You also have a secondary objective, which is to collect as many stars as possible. These stars can then be used to unlock your friends from captivity.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

Up, up to the sky. Tap, tap to fly. Navigate your character through the Arena of BUBBLEON by evading all obstacles coming for you. Collect valuable stars to free all Bubbles captured in BUBBLEON. Be brave and bold, but don’t crash. If you do, your bubble pops and you have to start all over again.

Daft Jump

Daft Jump reminds me a lot of Geometry Dash, but with even more added difficulty thanks to the fact that you are now controlling two blocks instead of one. Surprisingly the controls work great. You tap on the screen once to make your top block jump, and you can also tap on the screen twice to make both blocks jump. As you can imagine much of the platforming gameplay will require a combination of both styles of jumping in order to get both characters to the end of the stage.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

Daft Jump takes you back to the 80s with its rhythm based action platformer gameplay style. Your objective is to jump and dodge obstacles, reach the end and get sucked in to the villain’s spaceship, however the twist comes to play when another character spawns in which gives Daft Jump a new dimension of challenge and entertainment.

Birdy Trip

Birdy Trip plays a lot like Badland, but with a less depressing theme. You see, as you are tapping on the screen to keep your bird in flight, you can also pick up new birds to join along. If any of those birds get hit by an obstacle, they drop from the sky. Your goal is to collect as many birds as possible while flying so that you can shield yourself from potential death.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.49

You are not alone in the sky. It’s time to migrate to sunny lands. Grab your cute friends on the way and be careful, many dangers could smash you during your journey.

One-Touch control

Enjoy an original atmosphere & colorful graphics

Discover & catch more than 50 birds

Complete dozens of missions

Beware of eagles.

Google Play Leaderboard

Kairo Land

Kairo Land isn't a game in and of itself as it is more akin to a portal that launches specific Kairosoft games. The games available so far are Grand Prix Story, The Manga Works, Venture Towns, Pocket Clothier, Pocket League Story, and Kairobotica, which all have to be purchased in the app itself. If you happen to own any of those titles on the Play Store, they will not carry over to this app. More games will be added in the future.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Kairo Land, the portal-like to Kairo's applications has arrived. With the function of Kairo club as it is, it also has a new function that let's you play the games in this app too. Gaming may be more interesting than usual when you get a Kairo account? Let's challenge ranking and play the game with your friends.

Franchise Hockey 2018

Franchise Hockey 2018 is a new mobile hockey management game from CBS Interactive. Your goal is to build the ultimate team so that you can bring home the Franchise Cup. There is also a heavy collection aspect to the gameplay as you will want to collect Special Edition, Limited Edition, and Legend versions of your favorite players.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Take over the front office and build a squad of All-Stars and Hall-of-Famers into the next great puck dynasty. Get your boys onto the ice every single day. Play full seasons, exhibitions, pro games, and showdowns. Earn rewards and draft packs through daily game play and use those resources to continue to build your franchise.

TEKKEN™

It seems like Tekken Mobile has been a long time coming. Back in January when it was still only available as a limited soft-launch title, I did a hands-on with the game. Let's just say I was not impressed. Not only does this not retain any of the fighting mechanics found in the console versions, but the majority of moves you pull off are done so by tapping on cards. Suffice to say; this is not a real fighting game but more a lazy IAP-filled interpretation for mobile.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Minimum Requirements: Android 5.0, 2 Gb memory and CPU Samsung Exynos 8890/Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 or higher. TEKKEN, the world's most successful fighting game franchise has been brought to mobile. Join PAUL, KAZUYA, XIAOYU, LAW, PANDA, NINA & all other famous fighters to engage in an intuitive, deep combat system featuring fighting techniques from all around the world.

Romance of the Three Kingdoms

Romance of the Three Kingdoms is the latest free-to-play release from Nexon. It is billed as a strategy RPG. The gameplay reminds me a lot of the Fire Emblem series, but with a heavier focus on IAPs and multiplayer gameplay. Sadly the multiplayer section is a wash thanks to the fact that you can easily purchase your way to victory.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Romance of the Three Kingdoms: The Legend of CaoCao is now available on mobile platforms around the world. Come play the timeless SRPG classic.

Join Cao Cao in his legendary quest to dominate the Three Kingdoms.

Assemble a team of elite commanders to conquer your foes.

Reenact the tales of other legendary characters in [Story] mode.

Darkest Nightmare - Discord of the Dying Light

Darkest Nightmare - Discord of the Dying Light is a challenging game that tasks the player with drawing specific shapes on the screen in order to cast spells against a neverending gauntlet of enemies that are steadily coming your way. I have found you need to draw these shapes very accurately, which can be difficult. A stylus would really compliment this release if you happen to own one.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

It's going to be a long and dark night for Gerde, the only remaining survivor from a group of magicians. Join her in her quest to fight off the monsters and avoid the dying light. The mission isn't going to be that easy, however, as intoxicating monsters have taken over the dreadful paths she need to traverse.

Battle Boom

Battle Boom is a new real-time strategy game that plays pretty similar to Titanfall: Assault. You have a set playfield that you can unleash your soldiers onto that have to battle against another player who is doing the same. As these soldiers wage war, you will have to deal with timers that are attached to what type of troops you can deploy at any given moment. This means you have to strategize who is best to use and at what moment, or else you may find yourself in a tight spot.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Enemies up ahead Commander. Plan out your strategy and the use of Battle Point to outstrip your opponents with your troops in the extended battlefields. Go all out BOOM with the newest RTS type mobile game. Be the commander to your always ready for action troops and epic units and lead them to glory.

EZPZ RPG 3D

EZPZ RPG 3D is anything other than what the title suggests. This is without a doubt a lazy free-to-play action RPG with laggy graphics and unexplained stats. Plus it clearly takes its gameplay cues from Nonstop Knight, which means this is just another poorly made clone in a sea of low effort content on the Play Store.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Playable with one finger and designed to pick up rewards instantly. Hero quest never ends. Play EZPZ RPG 3D at your own pace and battle with other players worldwide. Guild, Arena, Dungeon, Team battle. New features all live. Smashes monsters. Knock down vampires.

Star Wars™: Rise to Power - Closed Pre-Alpha

This Star Wars: Rise to Power closed pre-alpha just popped up on the Play Store the other day. Apparently Electronic Arts needs some free testing. If you want to see what this Star Wars-themed strategy game has to offer, you can download it from the Play Store. You will need to e-mail EA through the game once it is installed so that you can receive a code to get past the main menu. Just keep in mind that there are only so many codes available each day. So if you don't get in today, try again tomorrow.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Star Wars™: Rise to Power is early in development and is not representative of the final game. During the Closed Pre-Alpha Test, players should anticipate experiencing bugs and other issues, but by joining in will be providing valuable feedback that will help shape the next great EA Star Wars mobile game.

Power Rangers : RPG

The Power Rangers: RPG is another title that is also in a closed testing phase that just recently showed up on the Play Store. This means it will only be available for a limited time. Unlike the Star Wars game above I did not need any type of code to jump into the gameplay, which appears to be your basic auto-battle ARPG. Another writer at AP had trouble getting past the initial tutorial, so expect plenty of issues if you plan on trying this out.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

This closed beta test is available for a limited time and to testers only. All data will be wiped after the beta for balancing and improvements. Power Rangers is finally an RPG. Every Ranger team in one place. Collect and level up your Rangers to form powerful dream teams.

Armored Warfare: Assault

Armored Warfare: Assault is an online PvP-focused tank battle game. You can play 3 on 3 or 8 vs 8 in the team deathmatch mode. There are over 60 vehicles to try out that are broken up into 4 separate classes ranging from light to heavy. You can unlock and add new skills and modules to your chosen vehicles, which gives you something to work towards.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $104.99

Armored Warfare: Assault is a brand new tank shooter that brings relentless PvP-action to mobile. The mayhem never stops, respawn onto the modern battlefield and engage your enemies head on. Armored Warfare: Assault brings you to military hotspots around the globe, rendered in great detail by a powerful Unreal Engine.

