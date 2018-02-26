Get half off the new Samsung Galaxy S9 at T-Mobile when you pre-order with trade-in starting this week

Bellevue, Washington — February 25, 2018 — It’s a bird…it’s a car skyrocketing into space…no, it’s the new Galaxy S9 and S9+, comin’ to T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS)! These two superphones will be the fastest ever in Samsung’s famed Galaxy lineup, and they light up ALL the advanced capabilities – including 600 MHz – on T-Mobile’s network…the fastest LTE network ever! It all starts this Thursday, March 1 at 9:01 p.m. PT when you can pre-order from the Un-carrier and get half off the S9 or $360 off the S9+ via bill credits with eligible trade-in! Both superphones will be available in T-Mobile stores nationwide and online on March 16, and the Galaxy S9 will hit the shelves at MetroPCS on the same date.

“These Samsung phones are really built for the way people communicate today and that requires serious SPEED,” said John Legere, president and CEO at T-Mobile. “T-Mobile has built the fastest LTE network ever – and you wouldn’t open up your new Lambo on a dirt road, so why connect a speedster like the S9 to anything but the fastest network?”

These two superphones have state-of-the-art hardware that can tap into advanced LTE technologies on the T-Mobile network — including the trifecta of 4x4 MIMO, carrier aggregation and 256 QAM, as well as License Assisted Access (LAA). The Un-carrier has now deployed the trifecta of LTE-Advanced technologies in nearly 5,000 cities and towns across the country, and since the Galaxy S9 and S9+ rock the latest Snapdragon 845 chipset from Qualcomm, they can hit a blistering 1.2 Gbps in laboratory tests, a 20% increase in peak theoretical speed over the Galaxy S8.

T-Mobile’s LTE network consistently ranks fastest according to billions of real-world tests from customers on every network, and those same real-world tests show that T-Mobile customers get an LTE signal more often than any other wireless customers. T-Mobile’s LTE network covers 322 million people – nearly every American – and the Un-carrier is bringing coverage to entirely new places with its new 600 MHz spectrum, which travels twice as far and works four times better in buildings. The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are the first of more than a dozen new 600 MHz capable smartphones set to launch at T-Mobile this year.

Made for the way we communicate and express ourselves more with images, videos and emojis, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ both rock Samsung’s most advanced camera ever. Redesigned with a new dual aperture lens that powers an innovative low light camera, Super Slow-mo video capabilities and personalized AR Emoji, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ ensure you never miss a moment and make your everyday epic.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ deliver an enhanced entertainment experience with powerful stereo speakers tuned by AKG, surround sound supported by Dolby Atmos and a refined edge-to-edge Infinity Display – a key staple in Samsung’s design heritage. In addition, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will come with the new SmartThings app, which unites Samsung’s existing IoT services into one single, smart experience.

The Galaxy S9 is available in Midnight Black, Lilac Purple or Coral Blue for just $30/month on the T-Mobile Equipment Installment Plan ($0 down, FRP: $720), with the larger Galaxy S9+ also available for pre-order in the same colors for $30/month ($120 down, FRP: $840).

This deal is available for a limited time. Postpaid voice customers and T-Mobile Business customers can get up to $360 off twelve Galaxy S9 or S9+ superphones. Just trade in one of many qualifying smartphones, and the funds come back to you automatically via 24 monthly bill credits.

To be the first to know when the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are available at T-Mobile, sign up at https://www.t-mobile.com/galaxyS9.

If you cancel wireless service, credits stop and remaining balance at full price may become due; contact us for details. Limited time offer; subject to change. Qualifying credit, service, & finance agreement req'd. Tax on pre-credit device due at sale. Equipment Installment Plan: 24 monthly payments; 0% APR. Device pricing for well-qualified customers. Device Discount: Must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Max 12/account. May not be combined with some offers or discounts. Fastest Samsung based on device capabilities (LTE Cat 18); actual speeds vary. Gigabit-class speeds may require qualifying plan or extra feature. Speeds vary; typical download speed in Q4 2017 was 31.6 Mbps. 600 MHz coverage currently available in 738 cities and towns across 30 states.

Rear camera ƒ1.5 lens. Dual aperture on rear lens only. Light comparison based on the Galaxy S8. Galaxy S9 – Measured diagonally, the screen size is 5.8" in the full rectangle and 5.7" accounting for the rounded corners. Galaxy S9+ - Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.2" in the full rectangle and 6.1" accounting for the rounded corners.

