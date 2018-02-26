We've known for a while that Samsung is consolidating its 40+ smart home apps into the SmartThings app, and the company confirmed yesterday that the revamped app is coming next month. Now it appears the Samsung Connect application, which is one of many being folded into SmartThings, has itself been rebranded to SmartThings. That's not confusing at all.
A new version of the Connect app was uploaded to APKMirror today, with the version number 1.7. The app name has changed to 'SmartThings,' and there's a video embedded in the APK that demonstrates some of the functionality. You can watch the video below:
Unfortunately, the updated version doesn't appear to be functional right now, at least outside of Samsung's own hardware. Rita tried it on her Pixel 2 XL, and it refused to let her sign in, even though she already had a SmartThings setup. Maybe one of you will have better luck.
It's not clear if this is the consolidated SmartThings app smart home users have been waiting for, or if it will still be delivered as an update to the existing SmartThings application. Either way, you can download it from APKMirror.
