Android Oreo has been trickling down Nokia's lineup starting with the Nokia 8, and now finally reaching one of the lower-end devices: the Nokia 3. We already knew the device was slated to get Oreo, but that news goes as far back as September. In phone years, that's an eternity where owners of the 3 had to sit and chew on their Nougat 7.1.1 as more expensive devices got the chocolate cookie treatment before them.
You can now get #AndroidOreo for #Nokia3 in #Nokiamobile #Betalabs. Please help us test and perfect for commercial release! Thank you 🙏
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) February 26, 2018
But that all ends now. Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD, has brought the happy news that the Oreo beta is now open for the Nokia 3. To get it on your phone, go to the Beta Labs, sign in/up with your account, input your phone's IMEI, and if it's approved, you should get the update notification for Oreo soon on your device. Nokia says it could take hours, but past experience tells me it's usually 10-15 minutes.
Image credit: TheEbenezer_
Users are already reporting receiving the update, which weighs in around 1.6GB and brings PIP support, Autofill API, a few launcher improvements, and the February security patch. With the Nokia 3 beta underway, this leaves the Nokia 2 as the only device on Nougat, but we know it should get Oreo 8.1 directly with Android Go optimizations.
Comments