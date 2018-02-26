MediaTek is one of those chip manufacturers that we do not hear much about in the U.S. The only notable exclusion to that rule is BLU Products, which includes some MediaTek SoCs in its phones. While MTK is a far cry from Qualcomm and Samsung in terms of raw power and such, the company does play an important role in providing high-performance-per-dollar SoCs for budget and low-end phones. For MWC, MediaTek announced the new Helio P60 chip, complete with typical MTK promises.

For starters, the Helio P60 is manufactured on the TSMC 12nm process and is comprised of four Cortex-A73 (2GHz) cores and four Cortex-A53s (2GHz), an unnamed GPU that boasts a 70% performance enhancement, and an AI Processing Unit (APU). Bringing everything together is MediaTek's CorePilot 4.0, which controls thermal management, user experience monitoring, and "Energy Aware Scheduling" to further optimize performance and power conservation — the claim is that the Helio P60 is 12% more efficient overall/25% more power efficient than the previous Helio P23.

With AI being the big buzzword lately, MediaTek is highlighting its NeuroPilot AI technology, which "works seamlessly across CPU, GPU and Mobile APU within the SoC to maximize performance and energy efficiency." Rounding things out, the NeuroPilot SDK is compliant with the Google Android Neural Networks API, as well as TensorFlow, TF Lite, Caffe, and Caffe2.

The three image signal processors (ISP) in the Helio P60 reportedly use 18% less energy for dual camera setups (a little behind there, MediaTek). In combination with the APU, users will supposedly get "AI-infused experiences in apps with real-time beautification, novel, real-time overlays, AR/MR acceleration, enhancements to photography, real-time video previews and more." A 4G LTE WorldWide modem, supporting both dual VoLTE and TAS 2.0, will keep everything connected.

Smartphone manufacturers can start using the Helio P60 in Q2 of this year.