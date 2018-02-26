Google's interesting little Clips camera still hasn't been arrived at anyone's doorstep since its announcement alongside the Pixel 2 back in October, but the company has just published its companion app to the Play Store. Clips went up for sale late last month, though delivery dates were slated for early March, and the Google Store sold out pretty quickly.

The app features what you'd expect a companion app for a little camera to. I'll let Google's bullet-pointed list do the talking here:

Here’s what you can do with the Google Clips app: Set up your Google Clips camera in just a few minutes

Transfer your clips in seconds from your camera to your phone

View your clips to select your favorite moments

Save clips easily to Google Photos or your phone’s photo gallery

Share clips directly with your friends and family

See what your camera sees with Live Preview

Remotely capture clips even when the camera is a few feet away

Pick the best frame from any clip and save as an auto-enhanced still photo

The app's interface seems relatively clean, with a mere swipe on any particular photo/video needed to save it to your device. Of course, it also tells you about your Clips' status, including battery level, storage, capture activity, and more.

It's live on the Play Store right now, and though we haven't heard when people will actually start to receive their Clips units, we'd imagine they'll be arriving very soon given that the app is up and running. We've also got the Google Clips APK over at APK Mirror, if you want to download it from there for whatever reason. Let us know in the comments if you've ordered Clips.