With every major phone release comes a large dump of official wallpapers, and the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are no different. Already available for download are 19 wallpapers from these brand-new Samsung phones, and you can grab all of them right here.

Four of the wallpapers correlate to each of the Galaxy S9's colors with a simple "9" front and center, and there are a couple that look nearly identical to each other. But without further ado, here's a gallery of all the wallpapers:

These images were resized, but if you'd like the full wallpapers in their original resolutions, you can grab them from Imgur here.