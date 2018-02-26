It's Sony-day at MWC today with the introduction of the new flagship XZ2 and XZ2 Compact, but if you love the company's phones and can't wait for these devices to be available and you're on a limited budget, now is a good time to take a hard look at the Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra. Both phones are being discounted through several retailers and are now, if you ask me, much more realistically priced.

The XA1 has a 5" 720p display, MediaTek Helio P20 processor, 23MP back camera and 8Mp front one, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage with MicroSD, plus a 2300mAh battery. It launched for $299, but lately has been hovering around the $250 price. Now you can get it for $209.99 from:

The XA1 Ultra has a 6" 1080p IPS display, MediaTek Helio P20 processor, 4GB or RAM, 32GB of storage, NFC, a 23MP camera on the back and 16MP on the front, plus a 2700mAh battery. Although it launched for $400, it almost never sold for that much and instead has been around the $300-$350 mark for several months. Now it's discounted to $279.99, its lowest price yet and $20 less than the last time we spotted it. You can get it from: