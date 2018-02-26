If you're looking to add some Android Auto goodness to your car aftermarket-style, then Best Buy has the deal for you. Today only, the giant electronics retailer has the double-DIN 6.8" JVC KW-V830BT receiver with Auto and CarPlay for just $299, a whole $300 off the $599 MSRP.

Android Auto head units are not cheap, thus being cost prohibitive for many people, which is why this deal is one to pay attention to if you're even remotely interested. The JVC unit in question comes with a 6.8" touchscreen, 200W max power (50W x 4 channels), 3.5mm aux in, Bluetooth, satellite radio, and USB connectivity. Basically, there are a ton of ways to listen to whatever you want in your car.

As stated above, this is one of Best Buy's deal of the day, so to speak, so don't wait too long. Hit up the source link below to get started.