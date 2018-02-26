BlackBerry isn't really known for selling good-looking phones, but that might be about to change. Evan Blass has just leaked his third phone of the day: the upcoming BlackBerry 'Ghost,' which is being produced in partnership with Optiemus Infracom. The phone is described as a "premium Android handset," and it's headed to India.

BlackBerry 'Ghost': a bezel-less, premium Android handset from licensee Optiemus; coming soon to India. pic.twitter.com/KTAvKbDl5v — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 26, 2018

Unfortunately, we don't have too many details on the 'Ghost' (it's likely a codename). It's described as bezel-less, though where the bezels begin and end is a little confusing since the image doesn't have too much detail. As CrackBerry explains in its post, BlackBerry partnered with three organizations to sell BlackBerry-branded phones: TCL/BlackBerry Mobile, BB Merah Putih, and Optiemus Infracom. Optiemus is the only company that hasn't revealed a design of its own yet, making this its first BB phone.

The 'Ghost' will be available in India, though it's unclear if it'll be headed anywhere else. Hopefully we see more of it soon, as it's definitely a nice-looking phone based on this photo.